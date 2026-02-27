Strong Earthquake of 5.3 Magnitude Hits Kolkata: Safety Tips To Follow During Such Natural Hazards

Kolkata Earthquake Today: The magnitude of the earthquake or the epicentre was immediately not clear. Scroll down to know the safety tips that one needs to follow during such natural hazards.

Earthquake Today: A strong earthquake struck Kolkata and several parts of eastern India on Friday afternoon, triggering panic among residents. According to the reports, the tremors were felt around 1:30 pm, with people in many areas reporting noticeable shaking. Preliminary seismic data from USGS, the earthquake measured about 5.3 in magnitude.

The quake struck at 1:22:30 pm IST, and its proximity to the India Bangladesh border led to tremors being felt in Kolkata and nearby regions. The epicenter was located in Bangladesh, approximately 26 km southwest of Khulna. The depth of the earthquake was 9.8 km beneath the earth.

Earthquake Hits Kolkata: Safety Tips That One Should Follow

Here are the safety tips that you need to follow to stay safe from such natural hazards:

