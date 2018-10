On September 5, Kapil Taneja, 31, (name changed) was admitted to Narayana Superspeciality Hospital Gurugram after he suddenly realized that he was unable to speak and move the right side of his body. Kapil had no known history of cardiovascular risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, smoking and or no family history of stroke. An evolving left-sided stroke was suspected on plain CT scan of the head. This was further confirmed by the stroke protocol MRI. Since it was an ominous sign of brain stroke, the doctors immediately started his treatment which included thrombolysis- i.e., giving clot-dissolving medication and clot suction by Mechanical Thrombectomy, with other medication. A month later, Kapil is able to walk without support and his speech has near completely recovered. He can now perform all his daily activities with ease and is planning to get back to his work. This improvement could only happen because of early identification and management of his brain stroke.

In India, 15-30 per cent of the total number of stroke patients is under the age of 45. Long-term disability and morbidity caused by it can be prevented only by the early identification and proper treatment. Dr Sahil Kohli, Consultant – Neurology, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital says The identification of stroke is simplified by a powerful four-letter word ‘FAST’ (F-Facial dropping, A-Arm weakness, S-Speech difficulty, T-Time reach the hospital within 4.5 hours of onset of symptoms).

Once the stroke is identified, the most important step is to reach a hospital where a 24X7 CT Scan of the brain facility is available”. The earlier the better, so it is most important to reach the hospital in the Golden Period of 4.5 hours with best results of the treatment within 3 hours of onset.

So, on the eve of world stroke day 29th of October 2018, it is highly recommended to remember the four-letter word FAST for identification of stroke and once stroke is spotted the patient must be brought without delay to a stroke ready hospital for advanced treatment options in brain stroke like Thrombolysis- Clot dissolution by drugs and Mechanical Thrombectomy-Mechanical clot retrieval and suction to save them long-term disability.