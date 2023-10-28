World Stroke Day 2023: Stroke Prevention For A Healthier Tomorrow

Reducing sitting time improves glucose control and blood flow, and engaging in physical activities, even light-intensity daily life activities like cooking and shopping, show favourable associations with reduced mortality risk and prevention of heart disease and stroke.



Every year, on October 29, the world observes World Stroke Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about stroke, a severe neurological condition. A stroke, in turn, causes damage to brain cells. Although strokes can strike suddenly and have severe consequences, they are largely preventable. Dr Ashutosh Gupta, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Shree Aggarsain International Hospital Rohini, shares that understanding the types of stroke and the associated risk factors and adopting lifestyle changes can substantially mitigate the risk.

The Two Faces Of Stroke

Strokes can be primarily classified into two types: ischemic and hemorrhagic.

Ischemic Stroke: This is typically caused by a blood clot. The blockage deprives brain cells of oxygen and nutrients, leading to their damage or death. Ischemic strokes are the most common, accounting for around 87% of all strokes. Hemorrhagic Stroke: This type of stroke is less common but often more severe, as the bleeding can exert pressure on the brain and disrupt its normal functions. Understanding the nuances of these stroke types and the associated risk factors can significantly mitigate the risk.

Recognizing The Culprits: Risk Factors For Stroke

A vital step towards preventing a stroke is clearly understanding its associated risk factors.

High Blood Pressure (Hypertension): Hypertension or high blood pressure poses a significant risk as it damages arteries, making them susceptible to blockages or ruptures. This, in turn, elevates the risk of a stroke. Diabetes: Elevated blood sugar levels, a hallmark of diabetes, can cause damage to blood vessels throughout the body, including those in the brain, leading to an increased risk of stroke. High Cholesterol: High cholesterol levels contribute to the accumulation of plaques in arteries, a condition known as atherosclerosis, which can subsequently trigger a stroke. Obesity: Excess weight, particularly around the abdominal area, is linked to high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes, all stroke risk factors. Alcohol Consumption and Smoking:Excessive alcohol intake can cause hypertension, while smoking harms the lungs and elevates stroke risk. Moderation in alcohol consumption and quitting smoking are advisable.