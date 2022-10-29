World Stroke Day 2022: 8 Lifestyle Changes To Help Prevent Stroke

"Even if you've already had a stroke, there are several things to help lower your chance of having another by leading a healthy lifestyle", says Dr Manish Gupta.

World Stroke Day 2022:In stroke, blood vessels supplying the brain with nutrients and oxygen become blocked by a clot or rupture. As a result, a portion of the brain dies when it is deprived of the blood (and oxygen) it requires.

What Kinds Of Strokes Are There?

A blood artery rupture (called a hemorrhagic stroke) or clots blocking blood flow to the brain (called an ischemic stroke) are potential causes of stroke. A quick clot is the root cause of a TIA (transient ischemic attack), sometimes known as a "mini-stroke."

Choices For A Healthy Lifestyle

Associate Director Dr Manish Gupta, Department of Neurology, Jaypee Hospital (Noida), says that even if you've already had a stroke, there are several things to help lower your chance of having another by leading a healthy lifestyle.

Eat healthily:Having proper eating habits is essential for the body in many other ways besides just keeping it looking good. For example, consuming a diet high in fibre and fresh produce and limiting salt and fat can help prevent stroke. Keep Moving: Regular exercise lowers your risk of a brain stroke and makes you feel and look better. Regular physical activity will prevent you from having a stroke. Regular exercise will do the same. Pick any physical activity, but be sure to exercise. Avoid using drugs and smoking: The likelihood that you will have a fatal brain stroke increases as you smoke more. Maintaining blood pressure control: To reduce your stroke risk, check your blood pressure regularly. High blood pressure can damage your arteries, leading to a brain stroke. Limit your drinking: You should moderate your alcohol use since it raises blood pressure, significantly contributing to strokes. In addition, the high alcohol content can quickly raise blood pressure to a higher level. Are you unable to manage your alcohol? Then, use is to speak with a doctor. Cholesterol: People with high cholesterol are more likely to experience strokes because excess cholesterol can go to the body's arteries, causing the arteries to narrow and the body to be more vulnerable to a stroke. Decreasing cholesterol levels is facilitated by choosing a healthy lifestyle. Diabetes: A high sugar level is one of the leading causes of stroke. Since higher sugar levels may cause fatty deposits in the arteries, one should have their diabetes level tested and controlled. Depression/stress: Any depression or anxiety usually results in avoiding all or some of the things mentioned above, which contributes to a sick body being more susceptible to strokes. If someone is depressed, they need to speak with a doctor and psychiatrist.

Your health should be your primary priority, and you should never put off taking control of your life.

