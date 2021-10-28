World Stroke Day 2021: Time Is Brain, The Golden Hour Is Vital For Stroke Treatment

When it comes to stroke, every minute matters. Ahead of World Stroke Day 2021, doctors highlight the importance of golden hours for stroke treatment.

Brain stroke is the leading cause of long-term disability and the second leading cause of death worldwide. It is estimated that, in every 40 seconds someone suffers from stroke and a person dies of stroke in every four minutes globally. It can happen to anyone including you. Fortunately, almost 70% of the stroke cases are either treatable or preventable. Recognizing the early signs of stroke and acting immediately can save lives and avoid long-term complications. Prompt treatment in the golden hour can increase one's chances of survival and minimize brain damage. Now the question is: What is the "golden period" or "golden hours" for a stroke patient and why it is important? Ahead of the World Stroke Day 2021, leading doctors in India reiterated the importance of golden hours for stroke treatment.

"When it comes to stroke, every minute matters. 'Time is brain' and it is most important for the patients to recognise the onset of stroke, which requires awareness about its symptoms," said Dr Vipul Gupta, Chief of Neurointervention and Co-director of Stroke Unit, Artemis-Agrim Institute of Neurosciences, Gurugram.

What Is The Golden Hour In Strokes?

A brain stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is hampered due to a clot or bursts (ruptures). "During each minute 2 million cells die. In a way during stroke the patient keep losing a part of oneself with each passing minute. Nowadays we have modern methods of treating stroke in which very early treatment can stop the stroke in its tracks and can even reverse it. However, to be effective one has to be treated in first few golden hours after stroke," Dr Gupta explained.

Hence, it is extremely important to recognise the early symptoms and reach the hospital within 4.5 hours after the onset of stroke symptoms, which is known as the "Golden Hours" or "Golden Period." If treatment can be initiated within first 60 minutes after the onset of stroke symptoms (known as the golden hour), the patient's outcome is likely to be better. Remember, the earlier the better!

Therefore, doctors encourage the public to recognize and learn the red flags of stroke, which is as simple as remembering the four-letter word FAST: F Facial Dropping; A-Arm Weakness; S Speech Difficulty; T Timely Reach Hospital (within 4.5 hours of onset of symptoms).

This Is Why The Golden Hour Matters

When it comes to a stroke, the sooner treatment is received, the more brain function can be preserved, and the permanent brain damage can be minimized.

"In case you delay the treatment then chances of permanent disability tend to increase. Thus, the 60 minutes after the onset of stroke symptoms are known as "the golden hour, and if the patient is treated during that period then he/she will be able to get back on track soon," said Dr Anil Venkitachalam, Consultant Neurologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital Chembur.

"Golden hour is vital as the medication administered shortly after the onset of symptoms tends to dissolve the blood clot that interrupts the flow of blood to the brain during an ischemic stroke. This medication is called tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA. It can be administered up to three hours after the onset of a stroke; the sooner it is given the better. However, haemorrhagic stroke will be tackled with a different approach. The doctor is the best person to decide the suitable line of treatment for you. Every minute after the stroke is important for the victim as there is a continuous loss of neurons (nerve cells in the brain).

"With advancements in the field of treatment of stroke like thrombectomy surgeries, patients arriving within the window period after a stroke can not only be treated but the condition can be reversed in most cases. Being, minimally invasive, Stroke thrombectomy is an established first line of emergency treatment which is highly effective and safe. The treatment restores blood flow to the brain by opening blocked arteries with catheter-based devices introduced through groin or wrist arteries and saves brain tissue from permanent damage," added Dr Gupta.

Dr. Rajsrinivas Parthasarathy - Stroke Neurology & Neurointerventional Surgery from Artemis-Agrim Institute of Neurosciences, stated, "Outcome of acute stroke depends primarily on the initiation time of treatment thus making early arrival of the patients to the hospital as one of the most vital factors. The golden window period to arrive to a stroke unit should be within six hours of stroke attack, delaying which would lead to irreversible damage causing permanent disability in around 80% of the cases."

He suggested that awareness about the symptoms of stroke and importance of timely intervention should be made more prominent among the masses.

Over 6 lakh people die of brain stroke every year in India

According to a statement from the Artemis-Agrim Institute of Neurosciences, every year an estimated 16 Lakh Indians suffer a brain stroke, with a mortality rate of over 6 lakhs, out of those who survive, around 45% of them have to cope up with serious permanent impairment.

Even though stroke is known as a disease of elderly and the risk doubles with increasing age, over 20-30% of all stroke cases in India occurs in people under the age bracket of 45 years, it stated.

"There is still a lack of awareness regarding stroke. People fail to recognize the symptoms on time and act quickly. Thus, many cases go unreported, and people tend to suffer in silence. Any unusual symptoms occurring in the body should be immediately reported to the doctor," Dr Venkitachalam noted.

Prevention of stroke

While 25% of the population will, at some point in their lives suffer from a stroke attack, physical activity is one of the best ways to prevent a stroke. An active lifestyle has numerous health benefits, including prevention of stroke, noted the doctors at Artemis-Agrim Institute of Neurosciences.

Remember time = brain, and the time lost is brain lost. If you suspect someone of having a stroke, then take him/her to a nearby hospital within a golden hour that is the first 60 minutes after a stroke. Treatment during the golden hour will be life-changing for the patients. It can give a fresh lease of life to a stroke patient.

Messages for the World Stroke Day

Observed on October 29 every year, World Stroke Day is the global awareness day established by World Stroke Organization (WSO) to increase awareness and drive action on stroke around the world. With its #Precioustime campaign, the WSO aims to aware people of stroke signs and the benefits of timely access to emergency medical care.

Dr Gupta: Minutes can save lives & Stroke is Treatable, this is the message we are helping to promote on World Stroke Day. Early recognition makes a big difference and can lead to unbelievable outcomes during treatment. We encourage the public to recognize and learn the signs of stroke FAST (Face drooping; Arm weakness; Speech slurred; Time to call an ambulance) and know to take immediate action.

Dr Venkitachalam: Stroke is a matter of concern and needs to be dealt with without any delay. Late arrival can cost one his/her life in case of a stroke. Early arrival can improve one's quality of life.

