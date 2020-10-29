Are you someone who doesn't follow a healthy lifestyle? Beware! You might be increasing your stroke chances. Stroke is dangerous and deadly - one of the top 5 killers and a leading cause of disability worldwide. But you can control and treat several risk factors easily at home by changing or tweaking your lifestyle. Let's dive into these risk factors and how to keep yourself safe. A stroke is an emergency medical condition where your brain cells die due to inadequate or interrupted blood flow leading to a lack of oxygen and nutrients inside your brain. Strokes are also termed