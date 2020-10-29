World Stroke Day is observed on October 29 every year to raise awareness about the prevention and treatment of the condition. It highlights the serious nature and high rates of stroke. A stroke occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. There are many factors that increase the risk of stroke including diabetes hypertension obesity sedentary work high cholesterol excessive alcoholism smoking and genetic factors. According to a study published in The Lancet Neurology COVID-19 patients are at a higher risk of stroke. We talked to Dr N K Venkataramana Founder Chairman BRAINS Hospitals & Chief Neurosurgeon -