What Increases Your Chance Of Having A Stroke? Here's How To Recover Successfully

Millions of people get a stroke every year, but many are saved with the help of medication. But what people fail to understand is that post-stroke care is equally as important to recover from the condition.

One of the most common health conditions affecting millions every year is stroke. Did you know stroke ranks second on the list of leading causes of death worldwide? The occurrence of a stroke takes place when adequate blood flow does not reach the human brain. Due to this, the tissues in the brain do not receive enough oxygen and other required nutrition due to which the brain cells begin to die. A stroke is considered a medical emergency. Timely diagnosis and treatment are of the essence to minimize damage to the brain and prevent any associated complications."

Symptoms You Should Look Out For

Common symptoms indicating the probability of occurrence of a stroke include:

Speaking and comprehension issues

Paralysis of the limbs

Reduced vision in one or both the eyes

Headache

Trouble walking

Lifestyle Issues That Can Cause A Stroke

A sedentary lifestyle has a lot to do with heart diseases like stroke, some of the common issues include:

Obesity

Physical inactivity

Heavy or binge drinking

Use of illegal substances

Smoking

Medical Issues Can Also Be A Risk Factor

Some medical issues that can cause a stroke:

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Diabetes

Obstructive sleep apnea

Family history of stroke, cardiac arrest or transient ischemic attack

Complications Of A Stroke

A stroke may lead to certain disabilities which may be temporary or permanent in nature. The nature of the disability is determined by the duration of lack of blood to the brain and the area of the brain that was affected.

Complications may include:

Paralysis or loss of muscle movement

Difficulty talking or swallowing

Memory loss or thinking difficulties

Emotional problems

Pain

Behavioural changes and reduced self-care ability

Post Stroke Care

Here is how you can take care of the problem, as explained by Mr Tyagi. The pillars of Post Stroke Care are:

Patient Mobility

Mobility constitutes an important part of post-stroke care. Every patient requires a tailor-made approach towards mobility building. The same is realised with the help of realistic goal setting

Prevention Of Recurrences

A recurrence of stroke is common among patients. How to prevent the recurrence of a stroke forms a major aspect of post-stroke care.

Prevention Of Diseases Associated With Post Stroke

Stroke patients can develop certain other diseases after the occurrence of a stroke. Some commonly associated diseases are depression, cognitive decline, etc. To prevent the same from happening, it is important that routine and timely monitoring of the patient is conducted, and any deviations are reported and treated in a timely manner.

Pain Management

Post-stroke patients may also report pain after a few weeks from the occurrence of a stroke. The pain can be classified into a few different types:

Musculoskeletal pain

Spasticity induced pain

Central pain

Prevent The Development Of Bed Sores

Post a stroke, a patient may be on the bed for a long period of time. During this timeframe, one of the most common associated issues that a patient may face is the development of bedsores or pressure ulcers. These need to be avoided and multiple methods are deployed together by the caregivers to make sure this does not happen. One of the most common and useful techniques is to provide positioning to the patient regularly.

(Inputs by Rahul Tyagi, Director- Operations, Porvoo Transition Care)

