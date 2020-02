Almost 80 per cent of strokes are due to a blood clot in your brain which blocks the flow of oxygen. @Shutterstock

Stroke is a silent killer and it can come suddenly and without any warning. The sad thing is that, it is an entirely preventable health risk. But most people do not know how to save themselves from a stroke or they think that they do not face this risk. Today, health tips from us will tell you how to bring down your risk of having a stroke. Your risk of getting a stroke goes up as you age. If you have a family history of strokes, it may make you more susceptible to it.

This happens either because of damage to your blood vessels or due to the growth of artery-clogging plaque. It may also result from atrial fibrillation. Any of these conditions can stop the blood flow to the brain. This stops the supply of oxygen to the brain and because of this your brain cells start dying. within minutes. It can cause paralysis and even death. Almost 80 per cent of strokes are due to a blood clot in your brain which blocks the flow of oxygen. This is called ischemic stroke. Sometimes, a blood vessel may burst in the brain and cause a hemorrhagic stroke.

Tips to prevent strokes

Of course, there is nothing you can do about your genes. But you can easily take some measures to bring down your risk. Just follow our health tips today and live a healthy and fit life.

Keep your blood pressure levels, diabetes and cholesterol levels under control. Check it at regular intervals and take medications as instructed.

Stop smoking. This is one of the main causes behind a stroke.

Get your weight back to normal if you are obese or overweight. Excess body weight puts more pressure on your heart and this in turn can affect your arteries.

Exercise regularly if you want to bring down your risk of stroke.

If you have any problems with your circulation, get immediate help. Peripheral artery disease, sickle cell disease or severe anemia can increase your risk.

Eat a healthy diet and avoid extra salt. This is to control blood pressure levels, which is a main cause of stroke.