The risk factors of stroke are majorly lifestyle-related, which can be reduced with the right diet and after bringing about certain changes in lifestyle. “Among others, the lifestyle factors that increase your risk of stroke include high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, high blood cholesterol levels, obesity, heavy alcohol consumption, intake of excess salt and high-fat diet, and lack of exercise. Also in certain cases, genetic or a family history of stroke can also increase the risk of the disease,” says Sreemathy Venkatraman, Clinical Nutritionist and Dietician, Brains Hospital, Bangalore.

How to prevent a stroke

• Control high blood pressure by exercising, doing yoga, meditation and relaxing at intervals if you have a hectic schedule at work.

• Lower saturated fats in your diet: Eat healthy fats in the form of olive oil, sesame oil groundnut, soya bean, corn, mustard etc. Almonds and walnuts are a source of healthy fats too. Change your source of fats every 3 months to get different poly and monounsaturated fats.

• Limit sodium: Avoid too much salt in foods such as processed foods like ketchup, sauces, and chips, ready-to-eat snacks. The recommended sodium intake is only 5gms/day for adults.

• Quit smoking: Smoking increases the risk of stroke.

• Be physically active: Daily physical activity such as simple exercises, walking regularly will keep you physically fit and prevent many lifestyle diseases including, diabetes and heart diseases and also stroke.

• Maintain a healthy weight: Being overweight or obese increases risk for diabetes, heart attacks and also stroke. Maintaining a healthy BMI is important. Visceral fat or fat around the abdomen is an increased risk for many lifestyle diseases. Overall REGULAR physical activity is vital to avoid the formation of visceral fat. Aerobic exercises such as walking, jogging, and swimming, bicycling will help one to lose weight, control diabetes and reduce stress.

• Consume a fibre-rich diet: A daily meal plan which consists of five or more servings of fruits and vegetables is a must for healthy eating. Seasonal fruits and vegetables will help you get a rich source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.