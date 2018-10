Stroke is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Stroke or cerebrovascular accident refers to neurologic symptoms resulting from the interruption of blood flow to the brain. Following the treatment for stroke, proper care and rehabilitation are very essential. Food habits play a crucial role in rehabilitation and recovery after stroke. Sreemathy Venkatraman, Clinical Nutritionist and Dietician, Brains Hospital, Bengaluru, has listed diet tips that need to be followed for those who have suffered a stroke. These diet dos and don’ts will help stroke patients recover from stroke quicker and will also help in preventing recurrence.

• Eating a healthy meal daily that’s rich in fibre (about 35gms/day) is recommended.

Plant foods such as fruits and vegetables are rich in phytonutrients and fibre.

• Saturated fats should be restricted to 10 per cent of your calories. For eg, 20gms of fat for

a 2000 Kcal meal plan.

• Following a Mediterranean diet rich in good fats such as nuts (almonds, walnuts) fish such as salmon, mackerel, herring, 3 times a week, will be very beneficial.

• Cooking should be healthy to prevent consumption of too many calories.

• Processed foods rich in saturated fats and trans fats, such as bakery items, ready-to-eat snacks such as chips, namkeen, should be avoided.

• Avoid refined sugar, maida and a meal that is rich in refined carbs such as biscuits, puffs, cakes, pastries.

• Maintain a healthy weight. Being overweight or obese can increase the risk of other diseases like diabetes or heart attacks.

• Consult a qualified dietician for a customised diet chart based on the type of diagnosis and your blood test reports.

A stroke patient needs to follow lifelong healthy eating habits along with physical activity for quicker recovery and also to prevent re-occurrence of stroke.