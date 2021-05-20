A sudden onset one sided weakness slurred speech droopy face loss of sensation in one arms and legs – these are common symptoms of paralysis. The number of patients with paralysis is rising at an alarming rate. Paralysis is a debilitating condition that steals one’s peace of mind. A large number of people are battling this condition in India. Still there is not much awareness regarding this condition. It is imperative to educate everyone about the complications of this condition and seek timely intervention. In this article Dr. Pavan Pai Neurologist Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road Mumbai talks about paralysis and