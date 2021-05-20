A sudden onset one sided weakness, slurred speech, droopy face, loss of sensation in one arms and legs – these are common symptoms of paralysis. The number of patients with paralysis is rising at an alarming rate. Paralysis is a debilitating condition that steals one’s peace of mind. A large number of people are battling this condition in India. Still, there is not much awareness regarding this condition. It is imperative to educate everyone about the complications of this condition and seek timely intervention. In this article, Dr. Pavan Pai, Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, Mumbai, talks about paralysis and how thrombectomy stroke treatment will be beneficial in managing the condition. Also Read - Novel gene variant may increase your risk of stroke: Study

What is paralysis?

Paralysis means decreased muscle function in one's body. One may suffer from paralysis when there is a problem with the way messages are passed between one's brain and muscles. Paralysis may be complete or even partial. One may experience it on one side of the body, it is called as hemiparesis. When a partial paralysis occurs, the person is able to control the affected muscle but there can be lack of coordination, while in case of complete paralysis, the patient will be unable to control the affected muscles altogether.

Causes and symptoms

Most of the time, paralysis will occur owing to a stroke which could be either due to clogging of artery seen in ischemic stroke or due to its rupture seen in hemorrhagic stroke. Those with paralysis will showcase symptoms such as numbness in the arms and legs on one side, inability to walk or move one side of body or face due to reduced muscle and motor function and inability to talk.

Complications and treatment

One may become bed-ridden owing to severe paralysis or may need crutches, wheelchairs requiring full-time assistance by caregivers. The good news is that paralysis can now be well reversed with thrombectomy stroke treatment.

Know about thrombectomy stroke treatment

Stroke thrombectomy is a minimally invasive emergency surgery approved for the first time in 2015. It is an effective procedure for paralysis and severe strokes due to large artery blockage in the brain. When given during the first 24 hours of the onset of stroke symptoms in certain cases, the treatment can reverse long-term paralysis and prevent death. Window period for opening anterior brain arteries is 6 hours and posterior brain arteries is upto 12 hours.

This treatment allows in restoring the blood flow to the brain by opening blocked arteries through the catheter-based devices introduced in the groin or wrist arteries and saves brain tissue from getting damaged on a permanent basis. Thrombectomy surgery is performed to remove blood clots inside one’s artery. This surgery needs to be carried out as soon as possible and can be done within a day after the onset of stroke symptoms.

This life-saving procedure can also help in reversing long-term stroke paralysis in the majority of eligible large severe stroke patients and can save lakhs of lives. Currently, there are many patients who haven’t received this timely treatment and have succumbed to this condition. Brain is one organ which neither regenerate after damage, nor it can be transplanted. Hence, timely Mechanical Thrombectomy can not only helps in reverting paralysis but also saves lives.