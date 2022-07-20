Some People May Experience Symptoms Of Depression Years Before They Develop Stroke

You may heard about post-stroke depression. But in some cases, depressive symptoms may precede the onset of stroke.

Depression is a common problem among stroke survivors. Known as post-stroke depression (PSD), nearly 30 per cent of stroke patients are estimated to develop this complication. But the symptoms of depression may precede the onset of a stroke in some people, according to a new study.

This means that some people may experience symptoms of depression years before they develop a stroke. The researchers from the University of M nster in Germany also found that the depressive symptoms worsened after the stroke.

While depressive symptoms before the stroke may not always be clinically detectable, the researchers suggested that even slight increases in certain symptoms, especially mood and fatigue-related symptoms, may indicate an impending stroke.

TRENDING NOW

The results of the study were published in the online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Warning signs of stroke one shouldn't ignore

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted, which happened mostly due to a blood clot or blocked artery.

Spotting the 5 most common warning signs of a stroke is as easy as remembering the word FAST.

You may like to read

Face drooping: Ask the person to smile, it will be crooked, or one side of the face will droop.

Arm weakness or numbness: One arm may drop lower than the other.

Speech problems: Slurring or difficulty to repeat a simple phrase.

Time: Now, it's time to call an ambulance.

Some other possible symptoms of an impending stroke include headache, dizziness, numbness on one side of the body,lLoss of vision, confusion, etc.

Several factors can increase risk of developing a stroke. These include being overweight, smoking, alcohol use, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, as well as having certain conditions such as diabetes or atrial fibrillation.

Leading a heathy lifestyle including eating a balanced diet and getting regular exercise can help to lower many of these risks, say experts.

RECOMMENDED STORIES