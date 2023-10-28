Rehabilitation Robotics In Stroke Recovery: Advancements On Functional Outcomes

Stroke is affecting millions of people each year. Stroke survivors often face challenges in regaining their independence and quality of life. Rehabilitation is crucial in post-stroke recovery, helping patients regain their mobility and functional abilities. Dr Shyam Jaiswal, Consultant - Neurologist, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad,explains that in recent years, rehabilitation robotics has emerged as a groundbreaking technology, offering new hope and possibilities for stroke survivors.

Types Of Rehabilitation Robotics

Exoskeletons: Exoskeletons are wearable devices that fit over a patient's limbs. They use motors and sensors to assist or resist movement, helping stroke survivors regain control of their limbs and improve their gait and balance. Robotic arms: Robotic arms assist stroke survivors in performing upper limb exercises and tasks. They provide support and guidance for activities such as reaching, grasping, and lifting objects. Gait training robots: These robots aid in retraining a patient's walking pattern. They can provide body-weight support, adjust the level of assistance, and track progress, making them valuable for gait rehabilitation. Virtual reality and gamified systems: These systems immerse patients in a virtual environment and use gamification to make therapy engaging. They promote repetitive movements and cognitive engagement.

Advancements In Rehabilitation Robotics

Over the past decade, there have been remarkable advancements in rehabilitation robotics that have made them more effective and accessible for stroke survivors. These advancements include:

Customization and adaptability: Modern robotic systems can adjust the level of assistance or resistance, making the therapy more personalized and effective. Sensory feedback: Many rehabilitation robots are equipped with sensors that provide real-time feedback to patients. This feedback helps stroke survivors understand their movements and make necessary adjustments. Data-driven therapy: Rehabilitation robotics collect data on a patient's progress, allowing therapists to monitor and adjust therapy remotely. This ensures that patients are consistently working on their recovery. Integration with traditional therapy: Rehabilitation robots are often used with conventional therapy. They can complement therapists' work and provide additional opportunities for patients to practice their exercises. Home-based solutions: Some robotic devices are now designed for home use. This allows stroke survivors to continue their therapy in the comfort of their own homes, increasing the frequency and duration of their rehabilitation.