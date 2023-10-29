Prevention To Chances Of Recovery: Dr Gaurish Answers FAQs About Stroke

VERIFIED

Adopting a healthy lifestyle can significantly lower the risk of stroke.

Stroke may momentarily disrupt the trajectory of lives, but with the proper rehabilitation, support, and unwavering determination, it does not signal an endpoint.

World Stroke Day 2023: Amid the intricate web of the neural network and the human brain's circuits and connections, stroke strikes as a disruptive force, causing devastation. However, we must ask ourselves: can stroke be prevented, or can one recover even after an episode? Dr Gaurish Kenkre, General Manager and Center Head, Atharv Ability Neuro Rehabilitation Center, explains like many other physical ailments, preventing strokes involves adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Stroke Rehabilitation

The enormity of the stroke rehabilitation challenge extends far beyond individual experiences. The global unmet need for rehabilitation is a stark reminder that stroke's impact reverberates across societies. We should look at ways and means to bridge the gap between the need for quality care and its availability.

Regular exercise and maintaining cardiovascular health lowers stroke risk. Quitting smoking and limiting alcohol intake reduce risks significantly.

A balanced diet supports proper weight and blood pressure. Managing hypertension through low-sodium diets and medication, if needed, is crucial.

Monitoring cholesterol levels, managing diabetes, and maintaining a healthy weight are paramount. Regular medical check-ups help in the early detection of risk factors, allowing timely intervention.

TRENDING NOW

Stress management techniques, like yoga or meditation, contribute to overall well-being. Lastly, staying hydrated and ensuring sufficient sleep enhance stroke prevention efforts.

Stroke is, undeniably, a life-altering event. It disrupts the delicate balance of the brain's functions, affecting movement, speech, cognition, and even the essence of one's identity.

Yet, the human brain holds an astounding capacity for adaptation and healing, a quality we harness to chart a transformative course of rehabilitation.

As World Stroke Day Approaches

Let us collectively shift the narrative around stroke. Instead of focusing solely on its debilitating effects, let us spotlight each individual's remarkable capacity for recovery and resurgence. Stroke may momentarily disrupt the trajectory of lives, but with the proper rehabilitation, support, and unwavering determination, it does not signal an endpoint.