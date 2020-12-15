Many people after suffering from minor stroke recover well if they receive prompt treatment. But sometimes some stroke patients experience a kind of subtle brain fuzziness. They may not be able to grasp ideas or multitask as they did earlier. Conversations may also go over their head at times. This happens even though there are no clinical signs of trauma and these symptoms may often be overlooked both by patients and doctors. But this is actually a medical condition called post-stroke acute dysexecutive syndrome (PSADES). This is a cognitive dysfunction that people commonly experience after suffering from even minor strokes.