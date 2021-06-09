Are you aware? One may suffer ischemic stroke when a blockage or bleeding of the blood vessels either interrupts or reduces the supply of blood to the brain. Stroke is a debilitating condition and millions of Indians suffer from it without even having any knowledge about it. The number of stroke patients is rising at a rapid rate but still there is a lack of awareness regarding this condition. Did you know? A large number of ischemic strokes occur in youngsters and adolescents. Stroke at a younger age can have a negative impact on youngsters' lives. It can leave them