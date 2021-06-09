Are you aware? One may suffer ischemic stroke when a blockage or bleeding of the blood vessels either interrupts or reduces the supply of blood to the brain. Stroke is a debilitating condition and millions of Indians suffer from it without even having any knowledge about it. The number of stroke patients is rising at a rapid rate but still, there is a lack of awareness regarding this condition. Did you know? A large number of ischemic strokes occur in youngsters and adolescents. Stroke at a younger age can have a negative impact on youngsters’ lives. It can leave them disabled before their most productive years. But what causes stroke in youngsters and what can they do to lower their risk of developing the condition? Dr Vishwanathan Iyer, Neurosurgeon, Kohinoor Hospital, Mumbai, tells us all about strokes in youngsters. Excerpts: Also Read - Novel gene variant may increase your risk of stroke: Study

Cause of strokes in youngsters

There are various reasons that raise one’s risk of suffering from a stroke. Hypertension, dyslipidemia (an abnormal level of cholesterol and fats in the blood), smoking, diabetes mellitus, and cardiovascular disease, illicit drug use, heavy drinking, binge drinking, smoking, and being overweight can all lead to stroke. Various studies have also suggested that many of these risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity also invite stroke in later life. These risk factors are prevalent not only among youngsters but even in older adults too. Also Read - Delhi-NCR witnesses 50% rise in heart attacks and strokes this winter: Know the reason

Stroke needs a timely treatment within the window period of 5 hours. Otherwise, it can cost you your life. There are many people with stroke who are unable to resume their normal life and may end up having permanent trouble while walking. Hence, it is the need of the hour to manage stroke at the right time. Also Read - World Stroke Day 2020: Here are 5 lifestyle-related factors that increase your risk of having a stroke

What do you need to know?

Though strokes are life-threatening, there is good news now! Yes, you have heard it right! A youngster with a stroke has a higher chance of recovery from it when compared to the older stroke patient due to better brain plasticity, which is the brain’s ability to adjust and learn new skills. There are various factors that help in determining how one will get back on track after suffering from a stroke. These factors include how the brain was affected, support from the caregiver, an individual’s health before the occurrence of a stroke, and the patient’s motivation level.

Few things to be taken care of

Stroke will steal your peace of mind. Moreover, many stroke patients may encounter depression within the first few months of the condition. It is essential to seek help by opting for counselling during that time. The caregivers can also take help of the support groups and be on their toes to help his/her loved one manage stroke.

Remember to follow Covid protocol during these unprecedented times to keep post-covid complications like stroke at bay. This is so because stroke is commonly seen in post-covid patients. Try to follow guidelines such as wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand sanitizing from time to time. Get vaccinated as early as possible to get that much-needed protection against Covid. Moreover, if you get a stroke then do not delay treatment due to Covid.

Takeaway: To stay healthy and hearty throughout life, you will have to eat a well-balanced diet, avoid processed foods and sugary drinks, limit your salt and alcohol intake, quit smoking, exercise daily, and this will lower your risk of cardiovascular diseases and eventually stroke.