How To Help Brain Stroke Patients With Simple Home Measures?

A stroke can limit a patient's movement so they cannot move around in their house as before.

In India, about 30 million people live with neurological disorders, of whom around 6.8 million tackle disabilities due to this disorder. The figures for disability are higher for patients with brain stroke, standing at about 56%. This is why rehabilitation is critical to recovery from a brain stroke. In addition, it can help patients make the most of their remaining dexterity, helping them overcome the loss of any ability.

Rehabilitative Exercises

Unfortunately, the pandemic limited access to these essential healthcare services, risking the rehabilitative process for the patients. Given these challenges, people recovering from a stroke must learn to perform rehabilitative exercises at home. Recuperating patients can significantly improve their quality of life by learning these self-coping skills. These exercises help them carry out most, if not all, of their day-to-day activities independently.

What Brain Stroke Results In?

A typical result of brain stroke is a physical disability. A physiotherapist will work with the patient to improve the joint's flexibility. The exact position should be followed when seated in a wheelchair. These include upper limb and stretch exercises where they stretch their wrist, elbow, and hand. Strengthening exercises usually involve stretch bands or squeeze balls. A stroke can limit a patient's movement so they cannot move around in their house as before. Therefore, this care must be extended when the person is sitting, lying, or moving. Therefore, one may have to make minor adjustments in the place to accommodate their restricted movement.

Foot Split

A foot split may provide support and improve balance in such cases. Even with the additional consent, one must maintain one's balance. One must keep mobile at, however, a limited capacity. A therapist would usually recommend pressure equipment for people who cannot stand or do not have others to support them. It helps them to reduce the pressure on the foot. Gradually they can learn to walk independently.

Conclusion

As a result, patients can become irritable and depressed. One can help by assisting in daily activities, like brushing one's teeth, till the patient regains their memory or ability to carry out these simple tasks. But, more importantly, it improves their quality of life by assisting them in regaining confidence and independence.