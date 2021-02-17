Stroke is a medical emergency that can creep up on you silently and stealthily. Very often you may experience subtle symptoms weeks before the incident and not realise what it indicates. Some common symptoms are difficulty in walking speaking and understanding simple things. Patients often suffer total or partial paralysis after a stroke and they may gain some semblance of normalcy after months of therapy. But some people go on to enjoy a quick recovery and soon get back to normal activities. Experts have been trying to get to the bottom of this mystery for a long time now. A