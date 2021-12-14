Control Your Emotional Turmoil! Anger, Sadness And Intense Exercise Can Trigger Stroke

Did you know what you go through emotionally can trigger a health condition like a stroke? Read on to know how being sad or angry or being physically exhausted can do to your brain.

A stroke occurs when the blood flow to one part of the brain is interrupted or there is bleeding in the brain. Since that part of the brain is not getting oxygen, brain cells start drying. It is a medical emergency that needs to be taken care of immediately. So, knowing what triggers the disease can help you reduce brain damage and its complications. Stroke is believed to be the leading cause of death and can even lead to disability.

Emotional Sadness And Anger Can Trigger Stroke

Do you tend to get too angry at times? Do you often get sad? A new study has found that going through emotional turmoil can trigger a stroke and lead to complications. Recently, a study published in the European Heart Journal found that anger or being upset can lead to stroke. For the study, the scientists analyzed 13,462 cases of the first stroke in 32 countries. They found that 1 in 11 subjects was angry or sad in preceding up to the episode and that this was linked to a 30 per cent increased risk of stroke within 60 minutes.

Lead researcher Professor Andrew Smyth, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology at NUI Galway, Director of the HRB-Clinical Research Facility Galway and a Consultant Nephrologist at Galway University Hospitals said, "We looked two separate triggers. Our research found that anger or emotional upset was linked to an approximately 30 per cent increase in the risk of stroke during one hour after an episode -- with a greater increase if the patient did not have a history of depression. The odds were also greater for those with a lower level of education."

Physical Exertion Can Also Trigger Stroke

Heavy physical exertion was also linked to increasing the odds of stroke - intracerebral haemorrhage or bleeding into the brain tissue. Out of the patients analyzed, one in every 20 patients said they had done a lot of physical activity in the hour leading up to their symptoms. This would be an extracurricular exercise for them, possibly a longer run than they were used to, according to Smyth.

Upon analysis, they found that it was connected to a 60 per cent rise in the chance of intracerebral haemorrhage, a less common type of stroke that occurs when an artery in the brain releases blood. In conclusion, it was found that anger and exertion can raise your blood pressure levels, pushing an already weak blood vessel to burst.

"That being said, not every episode of anger or emotional upset or heavy physical exertion leads to a stroke. Similarly, not every individual who has a high burden of cardiovascular risk factors will have a stroke," said researchers.

How To Manage The Symptoms?

The researchers of the study suggested the following ways to manage the symptoms of stroke:

While regular exercise is important, it is best to avoid extremes of exertion. You can gradually increase the intensity

It can be difficult to avoid episodes of anger or sadness, what you can do instead is reduce your exposure to difficult situations and reduce stress

Try breathing exercises to manage anxiety and calm yourself down

Take some time alone to get emotionally charged

Diet also plays an important role here. Try to include all healthy nutrients in your diet

Keep your blood sugar and blood pressure levels in control

Practice mindfulness along with regular exercise to manage these triggers