Control Your Emotional Turmoil! Anger, Sadness And Intense Exercise Can Trigger Stroke

A stroke occurs when the blood flow to one part of the brain is interrupted or there is bleeding in the brain. Since that part of the brain is not getting oxygen, brain cells start drying. It is a medical emergency that needs to be taken care of immediately. So, knowing what triggers the disease can help you reduce brain damage and its complications. Stroke is believed to be the leading cause of death and can even lead to disability.
Do you tend to get too angry at times? Do you often get sad? A new study has found that going through emotional turmoil can trigger a stroke and lead to complications. Recently, a study published in the European Heart Journal found that anger or being upset can lead to stroke. For the study, the scientists analyzed 13,462 cases of the first stroke in 32 countries. They found that 1 in 11 subjects was angry or sad in preceding up to the episode and that this was linked to a 30 per cent increased risk of stroke within 60 minutes.
Lead researcher Professor Andrew Smyth, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology at NUI Galway, Director of the HRB-Clinical Research Facility Galway and a Consultant Nephrologist at Galway University Hospitals said, "We looked two separate triggers. Our research found that anger or emotional upset was linked to an approximately 30 per cent increase in the risk of stroke during one hour after an episode -- with a greater increase if the patient did not have a history of depression. The odds were also greater for those with a lower level of education."
Heavy physical exertion was also linked to increasing the odds of stroke - intracerebral haemorrhage or bleeding into the brain tissue. Out of the patients analyzed, one in every 20 patients said they had done a lot of physical activity in the hour leading up to their symptoms. This would be an extracurricular exercise for them, possibly a longer run than they were used to, according to Smyth.
Upon analysis, they found that it was connected to a 60 per cent rise in the chance of intracerebral haemorrhage, a less common type of stroke that occurs when an artery in the brain releases blood. In conclusion, it was found that anger and exertion can raise your blood pressure levels, pushing an already weak blood vessel to burst.
"That being said, not every episode of anger or emotional upset or heavy physical exertion leads to a stroke. Similarly, not every individual who has a high burden of cardiovascular risk factors will have a stroke," said researchers.
The researchers of the study suggested the following ways to manage the symptoms of stroke:
