Common Symptoms Of Stroke And What Should Be Your FIRST AID Response To The Problem

Strokes can be deadly, and immediate action is required if the patient is to be saved. If a person has had a stroke, it is critical to be on the watch for the symptoms of a stroke.

With a decrease in temperature, we always expect an uptick in the number of stroke cases in any given area. A stroke is a disorder when a part of the human brain doesn't receive the oxygen it requires to function due to a blockage or bursting of an artery. The blockages are most commonly formed by blood clots.

Strokes can be very scary and lethal as quick response is a must if the patient has to be saved. It is essential to be on the lookout for signs of stroke if a person starts to look confused or slurs in his or her speech for no reason. With the arrival of winters, often termed as the "stroke season" it is all the more necessary to know about the signs, symptoms and the kind of first response that the patient should receive.

Common Signs Of Stroke

The most common symptoms of stroke include developing a slur in the speech, not being able to comprehend speech, numbness in the face and trouble walking. However, women may show some unique symptoms which include, shortness of breath, irritation, confusion, irritation, sudden behaviour change, irritation, and in some cases, even hiccups.

To confirm a stroke diagnosis when a medical professional is not on sight, we can use the universally accepted acronym: F.A.S.T.

F stands for facial uneven balance of the face. The first step is to ask the supposed patient to smile. In case they have a crooked smile or if the face is drooping to one side.

A refers to arms. If a patient is unable to lift both his arms up straight, he might need medical assistance.

S is speech. Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. In case they slur or are unable to repeat, immediately call a doctor.

T stands for time. Time is of utmost importance when dealing with a stroke patient. They have to be taken to a medical practitioner who is equipped to handle stroke patients.

Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in India. According to the Indian Stroke Association, the incidence of stroke has almost doubled in the last few decades with about 1.8 million people suffering from stroke every year. Teaching people how to prevent strokes and their occurrences is as important as making people aware of the proper first aid to give to a person.

Steps To Be Taken In Response To A Stroke

As first steps:

Call Emergency Service: Despite time being a huge factor in saving someone's life, wherever possible, we should call an ambulance as they might have the right equipment and medication to deal with strokes.

Stabilize the Patient: The patient may start seizing, it is imperative to keep their neck stabilized and keep them facing sideways, not facing the sky. Facing the sky may result in the patient choking.

Note the time you first see a symptom: Time is of utmost importance. We should start noting the timeline of the patient and their symptoms so that we can give all correct facts and information to doctors.

Don't let them eat or drink: Stroke might affect the ability to swallow which can lead to a person choking if given food.

Give them CPR, if required: If the medical assistance doesn't show up and the patient seems too far gone, use CPR as a last resort but make sure you don't keep the patient on their back for too long.

The increase in the number of stroke patients in India is alarming but it can be managed by undertaking healthy living habits and lifestyles. And this increase in the number of incidences in India is why we need to know how to help someone we know if and when the time comes.

Stroke needs paying attention to on a broad scale; the government needs to start running awareness programmes on the grassroots, making sure people know how to provide basic first aid to people suffering from a stroke. It is always better to prevent, but we must always be prepared. Thinking fast can save lives.

(The article is contributed by Dr Apurva Sharma, Consultant-Neurology, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram)