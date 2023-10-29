Beyond Blood Clot: World Stroke Day Unveils Treatment And Rehabilitation

World Stroke Day is a critical reminder to raise awareness regarding stroke prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation. Although blood clots have traditionally been linked to strokes, it's crucial to acknowledge the existence of several concealed risk factors that often escape notice. In this article, Dr Madhukar Bhardwaj, Senior Consultant & HOD, Neurology, Aakash Healthcare, delves into the lesser-known facets of stroke risk to broaden our comprehension and encourage improved well-being.
Air Pollution and Stroke: Studies reveal that extended exposure to air pollution, particularly fine particulate matter (PM2.5), significantly heightens the risk of stroke. The minuscule particles in polluted air can infiltrate the bloodstream, provoking inflammation and oxidative stress, ultimately culminating in a stroke.
Loneliness and Social Isolation: Loneliness and social isolation aren't solely emotional states; they can also influence physical health. Research indicates that individuals lacking social connections confront an elevated stroke risk. Nurturing relationships and maintaining a robust support system is imperative to enhance overall well-being.
Oral Health and Stroke: The condition of your oral cavity can directly impact your heart and brain. Inadequate oral hygiene, gum disease, and tooth loss have been correlated with an increased risk of stroke.
Shift Work and Irregular Sleep Patterns: Working irregular shifts or staying awake late can disrupt your circadian rhythm and sleep patterns. Such disturbances can give rise to high blood pressure, obesity, and other stroke risk factors. Preserving a regular sleep schedule is of paramount importance for stroke prevention.
Migraines and Aura: Individuals afflicted by migraines, particularly those experiencing visual disturbances known as auras, may confront an elevated stroke risk. It is of utmost importance for migraine sufferers to consult healthcare professionals and manage their condition to mitigate the risk of stroke.
Conclusion
World Stroke Day underscores the significance of recognizing stroke risk factors beyond blood clots. Familiarizing oneself with these concealed risk factors can empower individuals to take proactive measures toward a healthier, stroke-free existence. Prevention, awareness, and early intervention are pivotal in the battle against this potentially devastating condition.