Beware Of The Rising Tide Of Stroke In India: Know If You Are At Risk

Did you know that every 20 seconds one person in India suffer a stroke? According to the Indian Stroke Association (ISA), the prevalence of stroke is on the rise in the country with as many as 18 lakh cases being reported every year. While everyone is different and their bodies may respond in different ways, hence stroke-related impairments may vary as well. There are many factors that play a vital role in the site and severity of the disease, including the patient's overall health and underlying comorbidities.

Why Does A Stroke Occur?

Dr Shirish Hastak, Regional Director Neurology, Stroke and Critical Care, Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai said, "A stroke in the brain occurs when the supply of blood is interrupted due to blood vessel rupture or block. If the blood vessel is blocked, it is called ischemic stroke (80 per cent) and if it is ruptured, it is called hemorrhagic stroke (20%).In an ischemic stroke, the core of the irreversibly damaged area is frequently surrounded by a non-functional but not irreversibly damaged area, called the penumbra. To save the penumbra and reduce the patients' disability, we have to open this artery with IV clot bursting medicine (within 4.5 hrs) or put a device to remove the clot (within 24 hrs). Hence the treatment is extremely time-sensitive."

Who Is At A Higher Risk Of A Stroke?

Some people are at a higher risk of getting a stroke due to multiple reasons. Here's what experts say about whose at a higher risk of a stroke:

Age plays a role

Stroke is one of the leading causes of disability and poor life quality. Elderly patients have a higher risk of death, poorer functional outcomes, and longer hospital stays. Stroke risk increases with age in both men and women, with around 50 per cent of all strokes occurring in persons aged 46 to 65 and 30 per cent in those aged 65 and higher.

Dr Hastak points out, "We have witnessed an upsurge in the occurrence of stroke in the younger population below 50 years of age in this pandemic than in the pre-pandemic era, stroke is the main cause of substantial long-term disability, accounting for 65 per cent of disability among stroke survivors."

Being overweight

Being overweight can put you at a higher risk of getting a stroke. Experts say that losing only about 10 pounds can mitigate your stroke risk significantly. Exercise combined with a healthy can help you lose weight and keep your blood sugar in control.

Smoking

Speaking of high blood sugar levels, smoking can damage your blood arteries over time and lead to clot formation. Smoking hastens the production of clots in the body and increased plaque build-up in the arteries. Smoking cessation is one of the most effective lifestyle changes you can make to lower your stroke risk.