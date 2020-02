A new study has revealed that being optimistic can help stroke survivors recover faster. Researchers have found that stroke survivors with high levels of optimism had lower inflammation levels, reduced stroke severity and less physical disability after three months.

Optimism has been associated with lower inflammation levels and improved health outcomes among people with medical conditions. However, no prior studies have assessed if this association exists among stroke patients.

“Patients and their families should know the importance of a positive environment that could benefit the patient, mental health does affect recovery after a stroke,” said study senior author Yun-Ju Lai from University of Texas in the US.

3 other effective ways to help stroke survivors recover faster

A stroke can impair the patient’s physical, emotional, and cognitive functions, and result in many difficulties. Below are some tips to help overcome these common post-stroke conditions.

Prevent second stroke

About 25% of stroke survivors will experience a second stroke, says The National Stroke Association. Luckily, about 80% of secondary strokes are preventable with lifestyle changes and medical intervention. So, it is important to recognize the symptoms of stroke to be able to take preventative measures and better prepare for immediate treatment.

Set recovery goals

Establishing a list consisting of difficulties and goals may help overcome obstacles. Also setting specific and meaningful goals can help keep you focused and motivated. A therapist will be able to offer sound advice in all aspects of recovery as well as in creating meaningful goals.

Fight depression

Depression may develop as a side effect of stroke and it may become a road block to your recovery. If you’re experiencing symptoms of depression, consult your doctor and get it treated. Along with medication and therapy, researchers as a few lifestyle changes can help relieve the symptoms of depression. Eat healthy food, stay socially active, exercise regularly – these lifestyle measures can help contribute to your recovery.

With inputs from IANS