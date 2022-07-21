Are You Genetically At Higher Risk For Stroke? Do This And You Can Lower That Risk By Up To 43%

Here are 7 simple tips that can help lower risk of stroke and live a longer, healthier life.

Stroke is one of the top causes of death globally. It mainly occurs due to a blocked artery (ischemic stroke) or leaking or bursting of a blood vessel (hemorrhagic stroke). Ischaemic strokes are more common than haemorrhagic strokes. Factors that can increase the risk of developing stroke include smoking, high blood pressure (hypertension), obesity, high cholesterol levels, diabetes and excessive alcohol intake. But some people are genetically at higher risk for stroke. This means you have higher chances of having a stroke if you have a family history of stroke. Don't get panic! You can lower that risk by as much as 43 per cent by adopting a healthy cardiovascular lifestyle, stated a new study led by UTHealth Houston.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, found that participants who had practiced optimal cardiovascular health was able to lower that risk of stroke by up to 45 per cent, irrespective of the level of genetic risk of stroke. By doing so, they added up to nearly six more years of life free of stroke.

How to lead a healthy cardiovascular lifestyle

The UTHealth Houston researchers encouraged people, especially those who are genetically prone to stroke, to follow the American Heart Association's Life's Simple 7 recommendations to lower stroke risk and live a longer, healthier life. The AHA says stop smoking, eat better, get active, lose weight, manage blood pressure, control cholesterol, and reduce blood sugar.

In their study, people with a low adherence to the AHA's Life's Simple 7 suffered the most stroke events (56.8 per cent) compared to those with a high adherence (6.2 per cent).

This UTHealth Houston's study is a proof that modifying lifestyle risk factors can offset a genetic risk of stroke.

Be aware of the warning signs of stroke

Seek medical help right away if you or someone else has any of these warning signs:

Sudden numbness or weakness on one side of the body (one side of the face drooping, one arm drifting downward).

Feeling confused

Trouble speaking (slurring or difficulty repeating a sentence)

Loss of vision

Dizziness

Loss of balance or lack of coordination.

A sudden severe headache

