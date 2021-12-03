Anger May Trigger Stroke: Here's How To Tame Your Temper

Anger can ruin a relationship, think before you speak when you are angry

One in 11 stroke survivors experienced a period of anger or upset in the one hour leading up to it, reveals a global study.

Anger can not only take a toll on relationships, but your health too. Researchers from the National University of Ireland Galway say anger or emotional upset may trigger stroke, which is a leading global cause of death or disability.

In a study published in the European Heart Journal, they researchers highlighted that approximately 7,500 people suffer a stroke each year in Ireland and around 2,000 of them die. Thousands of people are living with disabilities as a result of a stroke in the country, they stated.

Heavy physical exertion was also identified as a suspected trigger for stroke.

Causes Of Stroke

As part of the global INTERSTROKE study, the research team co-led by those from NUI Galway analysed 13,462 cases of acute stroke in 32 countries, including Ireland. These patients had suffered ischemic stroke -- the most common type of stroke, which occurs when a blood clot blocks or narrows an artery leading to the brain.

The results showed that one in 11 stroke survivors experienced a period of anger or upset in the one hour leading up to it, while one in 20 patients had engaged in heavy physical exertion.

It is difficult to predict when a stroke will occur. Previous studies on causes of stroke have focused on medium to long-term exposures, such as hypertension, obesity or smoking. This study looked at acute exposures that may act as triggers, said Professor Andrew Smyth, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology at NUI Galway.

"Our research found that anger or emotional upset was linked to an approximately 30% increase in risk of stroke during one hour after an episode -- with a greater increase if the patient did not have a history of depression. The odds were also greater for those with a lower level of education," said Professor Smyth, as quoted by Science Daily.

Heavy physical exertion was associated with an approximately 60% increase in risk of intracerebral haemorrhage during the one hour after the episode of heavy exertion. The risk was higher for women, but less for those with a normal BMI.

Best ways to prevent stroke

"Practice mental and physical wellness at all ages," said Dr Michelle Canavan, co-author of the paper and Consultant Stroke Physician at Galway University Hospitals. Those who are high-risk of cardiovascular should avoid heavy physical exertion, while also adopting a healthy lifestyle of regular exercise, he stated.

Professor Martin O'Donnell, Professor of Neurovascular Medicine at NUI Galway, highlighted some of the best ways to prevent stroke are to maintain a healthy lifestyle, treat high blood pressure and not to smoke. In addition, he cautioned that an episode of anger or upset or a period of heavy physical exertion may increase the short-term risk of stroke, as found in the study.

How to control anger

Here are some helpful anger management tips suggested by the Mayo Clinic.

Think before you speak when you are angry

Once you're calm, express your frustration in an assertive way

If you're finding it difficult to control your anger, go for a brisk walk or run, or do enjoyable physical activities.

Take a few moments of quiet time

Use humor to release tension, but avoid sarcasm,

When your temper flares, practice relaxation skills like deep-breathing exercises

If your anger seems out of control, seek help for anger issues.