61% Of People Don’t Know The Warning Signs of Stroke: Survey

Alarming facts about stroke many people don't know the concept of B.E.F.A.S.T. Read on to know the warning signs of stroke.

Stroke is ranked as the second leading cause of death worldwide, yet there is extremely low awareness regarding this life-threatening condition among the general population. Treatment within the golden hour of stroke can save many lives, but most people don't know the warning signs of stroke.

A survey has revealed some alarming facts about stroke. One of these is that around 61 per cent of people don't know the warning signs of stroke which is the concept of B.E.F.A.S.T (Balance Loss, Eyesight Blurring or Loss, Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties, and Time).

The survey was conducted by Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, Mumbai, which has also started an initiative to address the needs of stroke patients and help them recognize the warning signs of stroke. It has launched a Stroke Support Group to provide comprehensive and holistic treatment.

How stroke occurs

A stroke happens due to a decrease or blockage in the brain's blood supply. Then the brain cells or neurons begin to die after just a few minutes without blood or oxygen and the brain function is lost. The stroke will affect one's ability to move, speak, eat, think and remember and control other vital body functions. It can happen to anyone at any time.

Time is BRAIN when it comes to a stroke, noted doctors at Wockhardt Hospitals. The hospital conducted the survey to know the common concerns of people regarding stroke.

Are you aware of the warning signs of stroke?

The survey revealed that though 64.4 per cent of people are aware of the treatment of stroke during the window period (4.5 hours of the first stroke), around 61 per cent of people don't know the warning signs of stroke.

Dr Pavan Pai, Consultant Interventional Neurologist, and Stroke Specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals, reminded people to be aware of the concept of B.E.F.A.S.T (Balance Loss, Eyesight Blurring or Loss, Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties, and Time).

What to do if someone shows these red flags?

"Those with these red flags should be taken to a stroke-ready hospital where expert stroke care is available 24/7," Dr Pai said.

He added that stroke can be reversed if the patient is taken to a hospital that has facilities to manage it. According to the survey, 65.4 per cent of people know this fact.

The survey included around 200 participants, and the male-to-female ratio was 3:1.

Get full health check-ups once a year

Dr Pai noted that people have started knowing the importance of their health. The survey also revealed that 95.2 per cent of people feel that full health check-ups should be done once a year, and around 82.7 per cent of people do their annual health check-ups every year.

To help the stroke patients to improve their outcomes, the hospital has launched a support group that included a committed team of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff to provide round-the-clock care and ensure a faster recovery.