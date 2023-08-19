Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Stroke is a serious condition that disrupts blood supply to the brain and results in oxygen starvation, brain damage and loss of function. It is mainly caused by a clot in an artery that supplies blood to the brain, a situation known as ischemia. Hemorrhage is another reason for a stroke where a burst vessel causes blood to leak into the brain. The severity of the stroke ranges from minimal to catastrophic depending on the extent and location of the damage to the brain, says Dr. Amit Srivastava, Director & Senior Consultant, Neurosurgery, Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi.
Stroke has reached epidemic proportions with one in four adults over the age of 25 having a possibility of stroke in their lifetime and without appropriate action, number of annual deaths will climb to 6.7 million. It is one of the leading causes of death and disability globally with millions of healthy lives being lost to the disease each year. Further, Dr. Srivastava states that the illness disproportionately affects individuals living in resource-poor countries with two out of every three people who suffer from a stroke living in low- and middle-income countries.
"If you or someone you're experience symptoms of stroke, make a note of the time the symptoms started. Timely treatment and prompt action improves patient outcomes," Dr. Srivastava notes. He cautions people to look out signs of stroke, which include:
It is important to seek immediate medical attention if you notice any signs or symptoms of a stroke. Even if the symptoms seem to come and go or they disappear completely. Dr. Srivastava says: Think 'FAST' and take the following action:
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information