Stroke Symptoms: Don't Ignore These 10 Early Signs of Stroke That Can Appear At Night

Stroke in medical parlance refers to the abrupt cut off of blood supply to the brain. This can happen either due to a clot in the blood vessel or a rupture of the blood vessel causing bleeding inside the brain. On the occasion of World Stroke Day, we are here to discuss the top 6 early signs and symptoms of stroke that one should have knowledge about. To help us understand the condition better, we have Dr. Kandraju Sai Satish, Consultant Neurologist & Epileptologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, with us.

What Causes Stroke?

A stroke is a potentially fatal medical illness that arises from the disruption of the blood supply to the brain. This can occur when a blood vessel bursts and bleeds into the brain tissue, or when a blood vessel becomes clogged in the brain. The brain cells start to die when blood flow is disrupted because they don't get enough oxygen and nutrients.

There are mainly two types of stroke -- Ischemic stroke and Hemorrhagic stroke. There are many contributing factors to stroke, some of these include:

Sudden weakness or numbness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body Sudden confusion Trouble speaking or understanding speech Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes Sudden trouble walking, maintaining balance, or coordination Sudden severe headache with no known cause Sudden dizziness Loss of balance, or coordination Sudden chest pain, upper body pain Chronic headache

As discussed above, the condition can silently become a life-threatening experience for you, if you are not aware of the signs and symptoms. "Millions of neurons die every minute before the blood supply is restored. This is why it is important to note that once brain tissue is lost, it is lost forever in stroke. It is for this reason that early recognition of stroke is essential so that every measure can be taken to quickly restore blood flow to the brain and limit the extent of brain damage," said Dr. Kandraju.

How To Prevent A Stroke?

There are many advances in the management of stroke. However most important of all these is the recognition of an individual's symptoms by the family members that it is a stroke. The majority of the time the delay in realizing that person had a stroke is a major hurdle in salvaging the extent of brain damage. For this, it is pertinent to know the symptoms of stroke.

As we know different areas of the brain subserve different functions in our body there is an area to control the movement of the hand and leg another area to make us perceive the sensation on one side of the body and a different area concerned regarding speaking ability, symptoms of stroke depends upon which part of the brain is affected. BEFAST is an acronym to remember the common symptoms:

Balance disturbance Eye movement (and vision) abnormality Facial deviation Arm weakness Speech disturbance and T is the time to shift the person immediately to the hospital

What happens after a patient suffers a stroke? Once the person is brought to the hospital with symptoms suspecting or suggestive of stroke an imaging of the brain is done quickly to assess the extent of the clot, the degree of the damage that is reversible, and the extent of the brain which is at risk of getting damaged. After careful assessment of various parameters, an individual with significant stroke symptoms is administered a clot burst therapy also called intravenous thrombolysis, or in a few cases we resort to directly removing the clot under angiographic guidance which is called mechanical thrombectomy. As these procedures have a time limit (4.5 hours for thrombolysis and 6 hours for mechanical thrombectomy) before which they have proven to be of great benefit recognition of stroke is very much important.