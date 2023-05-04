Stroke And Recovery : Why Early Treatment Matters?

A person who had a stroke should have a brain scan within 1 hour of arriving in the hospital.

Only few people receive important clot-busting drugs, which are most effective when given within three hours after symptoms start.

Time is the essence when it comes to stroke diagnosis and treatment. Every minute can count. A stroke happens when the blood supply is blocked or obstructed to a part of the brain. It is one of the most common cause of death worldwide. Many survivors of stroke are left with cognitive impairment of some kind. As per reports, 1 in 3 people develop dementia following a stroke. The only way these impairments can be prevented is an early treatment of the condition.

A person who had a stroke should have a brain scan within 1 hour of arriving in the hospital. This is especially important for people who can get benefit from medicines meant to clear blood clots and those who might lower levels of consciousness. People who have stroke must be immediately taken for a CT scan or MRI.

Why early treatment is necessary?

Early treatment of stroke can limit brain damage and improve outcomes. Yet only few people receive important clot-busting drugs, which are most effective when given within three hours after symptoms start. They usually arrive at the hospital when the time might have passed for the medicine to act. The most common reason for the delay is that people can sometimes take time in recognizing symptoms or mistakenly taking them to be coming from less serious medical conditions.

Regardless of what kind of stroke it might be, the brain cells are deprived of oxygen. While some might die immediately, others can survive for sometime but might be at a high risk of dying. The more the time passes, more brain cells might die. For that purpose, it is so important to seek medical attention right away.

As per reports, the clot buster medication can be given up to 4.5 hours from the onset of symptoms. However, it is likely to be effective when given early. There is another technique called endovascular thrombectomy in which the doctor can use a specialized device to remove the blood clot from the blocked vessel.

Signs of a stroke

Stroke symptoms can be very similar despite the different kinds of it. With improved medical care, many people are surviving stroke but most of them are left with some kind of physical and cognitive impairment. It could be paralysis of a body part, speech and language problems, and issues with memory. The following are few prominent signs that somebody is having a stroke-

A crooked smile One side of the face seen drooping Arm drifting where one arm does not move or drops down on stretching both at the same time. Slurred speech or unable to speak.

