In 2018, around 62 per cent men were suffering from erectile dysfunction, says a research published in the International Surgery Journal. It is defined as persistent difficulty in achieving and maintaining an erection during sex. This means that if you regularly find it difficult to get or keep a firm erection and that interferes with your sexual activity, you are suffering from erectile dysfunction.

Notably, if the problem manifests occasionally, probably there is something else to blame. Physical disorders like diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity etc. and psychological conditions like depression, fear of intimacy, severe anxiety, guilt, etc. can cause erectile dysfunction.

ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION CAN MAKE YOU LESS PRODUCTIVE: STUDY

This condition can be really frustrating and can cause serious damage to your relationship and professional life, if not treated in time. According to a study published in the International Journal of Clinical Practice, erectile dysfunction is significantly associated with loss of productivity at work. For the research, the scientists analysed the data from National Health and Wellness surveys (2015-2016) of more than 52,000 men. These men were between the ages of 40 and 70 and belonged to France, Brazil, China, Italy, Germany, Spain, the UK, and the US.

The study was totally dependent on the self-reported data of these men. The results showed that globally 49.7 per cent people suffer from erectile dysfunction and Italy was at the top of the list. Also, men with erectile dysfunction showed significantly higher level of absenteeism from work, lower productivity, and less activity outside their professional scene.

Erectile dysfunction can give you embarrassment, stress, and anxiety. An unsatisfactory sex life is something that is surely coming your way and your partner won’t be able to conceive. But, don’t be disheartened. Luckily, it is a treatable condition. If you want, you can opt for medical help or go natural. Apart from these there are certain exercises including yoga, that can be extremely helpful in this regard. Want to know about them? Read further.

YOGA POSES TO TREAT ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION

Yoga, as we all know, is an ancient practice that focuses on breathing and movements. It is a drug-free way to relax your mind and body. And, there is an array of research suggesting that yoga can be helpful in treating erectile dysfunction. According to a study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine, yoga is an effective way to not only treating erectile dysfunction but other sexual problems in men like issues with orgasm, ejaculatory control, confidence, intercourse satisfaction, etc. The study states that yoga helps in beating erectile dysfunction by providing relief from stress and improving blood flow, factors essential for stronger and long-lasting erections. Now that we know the link between yoga and erection, let’s also discuss the poses that can help you overcome this problem.

Naukasana

Also known as the Boat Pose, Naukasana stimulates your sexual hormones and helps you last longer in bed. This yoga asana also strengthens your hips, buttocks, and thigh muscles. So, the next time you think of hitting the sheets, make sure you perform Naukasana before that.

How to do it:

Lie on your back and keep your arms beside your body and your feet together. Now, inhale and while exhaling, lift your chest and feet off the ground. Make sure your arms are stretched towards your feet. Be in this position for a few seconds and keep breathing deeply during the pose. To return to the starting position, exhale.

Kumbhakasana

Also known as the Plank Pose, it is considered as one of the most effective yoga poses to treat erectile dysfunction. It can improve your endurance and provide upper body strength. This yoga pose focuses on the core muscles in the abdominal area for thrust and help prevent back injury.

How to do it:

Kneel and keep your hands on your thighs. Now bend forward keeping your hands in the front on the floor. Slide your feet backward raising your knees and buttocks. Make sure your head, trunk, back, and legs are in a straight line. Maintain the position for few seconds and then release.

Uttanpadasana

This yoga posture increases the blood flow to the pelvic area, thus helping in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Uttanpadasana involves your core muscles and engages your gluten and quadriceps, making them strong. This is the reason you last longer in bed in missionary position after performing this yoga pose. Also known as Raised Leg Pose, this asana stretches the psoas and the hip flexor muscles, thus boosting your energy levels.

How to do it:

Lie flat on your back and breathe normally. Make sure your hands are by your sides with palms facing down. Now, inhale and lift your legs at about 45 to 60 degrees angle. Be in this position for 15 to 20 seconds. To return to the initial position, exhale and release.

Paschimottanasana

Also known as Seated Forward Bend, Paschimottanasana can combat erectile dysfunction. It helps in this regard by increasing your endurance and strength while targeting the perineal muscles. Notably, these are the group of muscles between scrotum and anus.

How to do it: