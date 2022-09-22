Stressed During Periods? Tweak Your Lifestyle Habits

Hormone Fluctuations During Periods Can Lead To Stress

Women's menstrual cycle is the harbinger of a zillion problems including stress. These changes to your lifestyle could help you deal with it better.

Women experience numerous hormonal changes each month. They must deal with their periods, which cause mood changes, stomach pain, stress, and bloating. Although having periods is natural and good for the body, the troubles associated with it cause a lot of issues. Periods are frequently the source of monthly stomach aches and gas problems. This is a typical issue that resolves itself, claims Experts. However, if it is brought on by our lifestyle, we must modify it in order to see the results and get rid of the pain and other issues.

THESE 8 LIFESTYLE HABITS CAN REDUCE STRESS DURING YOUR CYCLE

Periods can be stressful, so how do you stay stress free?

Stay Hydrated

Dehydration, especially during periods can cause bloating. staying extra hydrated during your cycle can solve a lot of problems. It will help reduce menstrual cramps and also can help you stay calm and stress free. One great way to do this is by drinking coconut water and pomegranate juice. Both of these are not just good for hydration but also are filled with other beneficial nutrients.

Do Not Drink Caffeine And Alcohol

Consuming alcohol and caffeine during your menstrual cycle is a strict no. These will only exacerbate period cramps and dehydrate you. Instead go for beverages that are soothing like different types of tea.

Reduce Stress

Stress is a huge factor which can make your cycle worse. It can become more painful along with drastic mood swings. This works like a cycle and can impact stress as well. Try exercises that can help you calm down like yoga, meditation, massages, etc.

Do Not Smoke

Smoking is not just bad for your overall health, it can also exacerbate period cramps and bloating during your menstrual cycle. Health experts recommend women not to smoke during the cycle.

Eat Less Spicy Food And Eat Healthy

Women frequently favor consuming spicy cuisine during their periods. However, salty, spicy meals exacerbate the issue even more. Instead of harmful snacks, it is preferable to have healthy meals. Try walking for a while if you get gas problems during your period. Regular exercise can also aid you through your period and prevent issues like bloating.

Get Enough Sleep

Try to get the recommended 7-9 hours of sleep each night. There are several studies that suggest sleep will naturally reduce stress in the body. You'll have better chances of getting enough sleep if you program the body by creating a regular sleep schedule.

Take Herbal Supplements Or Drink Tea

Tea is the best solution to a stress free period. Any type of tea be it chamomile, mint or tulsi have calming effects on the body and mind and they also help get rid of painful cramps. Add this supplement to your routine and see the difference it can make.

Exercise Regularly

Physical activity and exercise produce endorphins that act as natural painkillers for cramps, while also improving sleep and reducing stress. Sadly, exercise often (not always) has been seen as a form of punishment for getting your body 'in shape'.