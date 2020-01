Weighted blankets are becoming increasingly popular by the day. Though many people know and have heard about these blankets, they may not be too sure about what exactly they do. This is a relatively new concept. People who have used these blankets are really taken in by their calming effects. Though usually recommended for children with sensory processing disorders, weighted blankets are good for adults too.

These are basically are therapeutic blankets that use deep pressure stimulation to relax the nervous system. It can weigh as much as 9 kgs. These blankets are supposed to offer relief from pain, improve mood and help you fight anxiety. It is especially beneficial for children with autism and ADHD. For adults, these blankets can offer relief from anxiety and sleep disorders. Osteoarthritis patients also stand to gain from these weighted blankets as it can provide relief from chronic pain. But always check with a doctor before buying one to be safe.

Let us take a look at a few benefits of weighted blankets.

It induces a feeling of calmness

The deep pressure stimulation of weighted blankets calms down your sensory nervous system. It may feel as if someone is hugging you. This relaxes and comforts you.

It reduces stress

Getting under a weighted blanket after a long day at work can help you destress. It just makes you feel so safe, that you are lulled into a sense of security. This takes away your stress and anxiety.

It helps you sleep better

These blankets are great for people with sleep disorders. It is especially good for people who suffer from insomnia. It can put you to sleep even if you are not sleepy.

Choosing the right weighted blanket

If you have made up your mind and want to get yourself a weighted blanket, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. First is that, if you have any underlying health condition, please check with your doctor before buying one. It is also not good for people with heart conditions and those who have had a pacemaker implanted in them. Asthma patients and those who suffer from sleep apnea must also stay away from these blankets. And remember, one size does not fit all. Be sure about the weight and size before buying one.