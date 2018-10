We all know how stress can make us feel worse and awful. The worst part is when stressed nothing seems right and somehow our ability to think and act rationally goes for a toss. This is when we do things that seldom helps to lower our stress levels but adds to our problems and at times makes it even worse for us. The things that we do seem to be trivial to us but affect our health and mental stability in a big way making us either helpless or succumb to the situation. Least to say these things don’t ensure that we emerge out of our problems victorious. Here are three things that you should definitely not do when you are stressed:

Drowning in alcohol

If your peers or so-called well wishers tell you that gulping down a bottle of vodka or whiskey can wash away all your troubles don’t believe them even if they are the only ones you are left with who can lend you a shoulder to cry. Just don’t do that. Alcohol might be a mood booster for a short while but it is going to ruin your peace of mind and sorry to inform you it will not solve any of your problems. Remember alcohol is a depressant so too much of it during stress is only going to make it worse. It will also dehydrate you which will make you feel stressed further. So, instead of drinking alcohol when stressed try having a glassful of water.

Drugs (including tobacco and nicotine)

Doing drugs or smoking like a chimney when stressed also have zero effect on your problems and neither of them helps you come up with some practical solution to overcome your problems. Smoking is, in fact, never a solution as nicotine increases tension and anxiety.

Going overboard with food

Stress eating, emotional eating or whatever name we give it is something we should stop doing when stressed. Overeating will certainly not resolve the reasons for your stress and will more than likely add to it. The downside could be that it could increase your waistline and probably give you a pot-belly.