Your alarm rings but you have no energy to get up, just the thought that you have to go to office again makes you feel irritated, you feel exhausted and demotivated – these are signs that you’re probably suffering from burnout syndrome. It is different from depression, which is characterized by low mood, guilt, and poor self-esteem.

Burnout syndrome, also called vital exhaustion, is typically caused by prolonged and profound stress at work or home. It makes people feel overly tired, energy-free, demoralised and irritable. A new study has revealed that burnout syndrome can lead to atrial fibrillation – the most common form of heart arrhythmia, which increases risk of heart attack, stroke, and death.

How to deal with burnout syndrome

The solution to this problem involves identifying the common work stressors and making changes to rid them from your daily life. You may also need to change or break some of your habits to balance work with your personal life. Here are some tips to deal with burnout

Work smarter, not longer

Find out which is the task that takes a lot of your time. Use strategies to reduce time consumption, you may use new tools/apps to automate your tasks. Chasing unrealistic deadlines could lead to burnout. Reduce the amount of work you are doing or ask for more time.

Limit digital hours

Give yourself some time off from checking your email, messages or social media profiles. Leave your phone and spend more time with family and friends.

Take out time to relax

You don’t have to follow a strict schedule every day and end up exhausting yourself. If you don’t to do exercise someday and sleep longer – do it! Give yourself at least 5 minutes every day and spend that time peacefully, without thinking about your job and your duties. Disconnect yourself from the outside world and focus on yourself.

Do some exercises

Breathing exercises help calm you down and help reduce or manage stress. Take breaks to recharge, disconnect from your work, and do exercises to protect yourself from physical exhaustion.

Take up a hobby outside of work

This will allow you to decompress, de-stress, and disconnect from work. If it involves any form of exercise, it will be more beneficial.