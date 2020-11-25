Stress is a part and parcel of modern living and you can get stressed by anything from submitting a task late or not remembering to pay the credit card bill. Even not being able to get hold of your favourite coffee beans can lead to stress. Stress may or may not be something that we inflict on ourselves. Several researches have rejected the theory that this mental state is self-inflicted and gone on to prove that it is a mental phenomenon that has a physical impact on a person because of the neurotransmission that happens in our brain’s Amygdala. Every