As per several studies conducted on the functioning and reaction of the human brain, it has been found that stress and anxiety are not something that you have control over. @Shutterstock

Stress is a part and parcel of modern living and you can get stressed by anything from submitting a task late or not remembering to pay the credit card bill. Even not being able to get hold of your favourite coffee beans can lead to stress. Stress may or may not be something that we inflict on ourselves. Several researches have rejected the theory that this mental state is self-inflicted and gone on to prove that it is a mental phenomenon that has a physical impact on a person because of the neurotransmission that happens in our brain’s Amygdala. Every individual in this world is different. Some people feel exhausted due to stress and anxiety, whereas some people thrive on it. Some people who have bank balance in their account still feel anxious about the future, whereas some people who have zero rupees in their account feel carefree at any moment. Also Read - Signs you're in a toxic workplace and it’s affecting your health

REASONS BEHIND STRESS AND ANXIETY

As per several studies conducted on the functioning and reaction of the human brain, it has been found that stress and anxiety are not something that you have control over. The reactions, feelings, the uneasiness that you feel are totally involuntary, just like when our heart pumps blood or your veins carry blood to the whole body. According to Bharat Katyayan, a Life Coach and Thought strategist, anxiety or stress is a simple physical impact of a mental chemical imbalance that can happen because of any situation, any feeling, or even the habits of people we love. Also Read - Exercise can help you fight off stress by increasing levels of a brain protein

COMMON TRIGGERS

Katyayan says that there are many factors that can induce this state. According to him, here is a list of several common factors that endure the feeling the stress and anxiety in people: Also Read - Fight COVID-19 stress with tai chi – a mind-body exercise

Having any illness or injury

Having to wake up early in the morning

Trying to lose weight

Having to travel to a new location for work/study

Going to the cinema alone

Waiting for a friend alone at a busy restaurant

Thought of not being able to reach a goal

Death of someone close in the family

Your favourite team losing the match

Simply moving

Getting married

Financial stress

Lack of oxygen at high altitude

Medication and drugs

The list of factors and causes, as mentioned above, is just a frame of reference that indicates that the reasons for stress and anxiety vary from one person to another, and at times, are even unidentified. And yet, for most people, stress, and anxiety come and go.

TIPS TO MANAGE YOUR STRESS AND ANXIETY

There are many things that you can do to reduce your stress levels. Katyayan shares a few tips that will help you deal with this condition.

Practice Parallel Thinking

To ensure that you are able to practice parallel thinking or be able to command your receptors, one must first become aware of herself/himself, and what causes them stress and anxiety, and consciously track their actions. One must be able to find what triggers him/her and practice to control it by being actively conscious. Once you are aware of yourself, you must focus on ‘what’ and ‘why’ you feel – when you have an episode of stress and anxiety. Instead of falling in the hurt feeling incited by your brain, you must push back and analyze your every action, every thread of the feeling you feel, and then practice stress management.

Forgive yourself for inducing pain

The act of letting go works wonder. Every human has the capacity to hurt oneself more than they can harm anyone else, and anxiety and stress take the hurt a bit notch up. By forgiving yourself and being consciously aware that your ‘own’ brain inflicted the feeling on yourself, you can manage stress and anxiety.

Stay mentally strong

This is one of the most common pieces of advice that we individuals give to each other without thinking twice, but this is precisely what we must do. As Stress and anxiety are caused by the neurotransmission in our brain’s amygdala, it is upon us to also control it by sending signals to our brain that we can do it – and it can be simply by managing time efficiently, setting limits to our internet consumptions, seeking out support from friends, and anything that helps us to get in control of ourselves.

MENTAL FITNESS IS AS IMPORTANT AS PHYSICAL FITNESS

Staying mentally fit is as important as staying physically fit, and so people must put in time in their daily lives to acknowledge how they feel, what are their stresses and/or anxieties, and work on building themselves up by practicing the techniques mentioned above. People must also venture into exercising daily, and eating healthy food, as it produces feel-good hormones that support in managing stress and anxiety.