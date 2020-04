According to a new study at Stanford University, stress can hinder a person’s ability to develop informed plans. It does so by preventing people from making decisions based on memory. Researchers say that ‘stress can rob you of the ability to draw on cognitive systems underlying memory and goal-directed behavior that enable you to solve problems more quickly, more efficiently and more effectively’. Current Biology published this study.

Researchers of this study further say that ‘people who are not stressed can draw on their memory systems to behave more optimally’. They go on to add that ‘we may fail to actually appreciate that some individuals might not be behaving as effectively or efficiently because they are dealing with something, like a health or economic stressor, that reduces that privilege’. They say that this is the first study to show how hippocampal-frontal lobe network disruption takes memory replay offline during a planning session due to stress.

This research shows us how stress can affect our ability to plan ahead by disrupting our memory processing ability. But there are many other health risks of stress.

Stress increases risk of many diseases

Stress can increase your risk of many chronic health conditions. It can increase your risk of diabetes, depression, gastrointestinal problems and asthma. Too much of stress can also trigger neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s. It increases your risk of heart disease by increasing heart rate and blood flow. Stress can also lead to release of cholesterol and triglycerides into the blood stream which is not good for your heart health. If you are under a lot of stress, you are likely to make unhealthy eating choices, and this can lead to obesity. As we all know, obesity is a leading cause of many health conditions. If you are constantly in a high- stress environment, you are also more prone to chronic heartburn and irritable bowel syndrome. Other health risks of this mental condition is accelerated ageing and premature death.

What you can do to bring down stress levels

In view of the fact that there are so many health risks associated with stress, you need to immediately take steps to calm down. You need to step back for a moment and get your priorities right. Regular exercise and a nutritious diet will go a long way in helping you to relax. Take a walk in the midst of nature or try yoga. These activities will relax you. Take a break and go on a vacation. You will come back refreshed. You can also try out meditation. Just 30 minutes of meditation in a day will help you significantly. When ever you get too stressed, put on some soothing music and feel your mood change.

But if none of these techniques work, you need to consult a doctor because your stress may be the result of some underlying problem. Don’t ignore your stress thinking that it is a part of modern life. This attitude can take a huge toll on your health.