People who work from home face a host of challenges that ultimately take a toll on their health.

Are you also working from home amid this COVID-19 pandemic? Then you must be familiar with the challenges of working remotely. Poor internet connectivity, technical issues, disturbances from the family members and neighbours, work targets and deadlines, social Isolation – all these can make work from home more stressful then working on-site. This can ultimately take a toll on your health and even kill you.

If you work in a demanding job with little control over your workload, you are more likely to die early – revealed a 2018 study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology journal. The risk exists regardless of maintaining a healthy lifestyle with exercise, controlled weight and blood pressure, and don’t smoke.

The study found that men who experience job strain — having high work demands and low control over them — had a 68% greater risk of premature death.

A 2017 study conducted by the United Nations also associated work from home with higher levels of stress. The study pointed out that people who work from home face a host of challenges that ultimately take a toll on their health.

HOW STRESS AFFECTS YOUR HEALTH

It is not the stressful situations that can kill you, but how you deal with stress that affects your health. When you are stressed, you may feel anxious, tired and find difficulty sleeping. Over time, this could trigger heart attacks, strokes, and even lead to suicidal thoughts.

Stress causes a surge in the hormone adrenaline, which gets our heart pumping and raises our blood pressure. If it isn’t addressed, this can make you more susceptible to heart attacks and strokes.

You are also more likely to get attracted to unhealthy habits when you are stressed. People who are stressed tend to eat unhealthy food, drink alcohol, and take up smoking. Stress can also take its toll on your mental health. Studies have also linked stress to anxiety and depression. In severe cases, it can lead to suicidal thoughts.

Luckily, stress can be both prevented and treated.

TIPS TO REDUCE THE STRESS OF WORKING AT HOME

There are many ways of minimizing the stress of working from home. Below are some proven strategies that you can try –