Exam Stress: New Huggable 'Breathing' Cushion Could Help Reduce Students’ Pre-Test Anxiety

Photo credit: PLOS ONE

Here are a few more tips for students who are anticipating exams to cope with pre-test anxiety.

The Covid-19 pandemic appears to be receding, and we are slowly inching back towards normality. But it has already done a lot of damage to our health, both physically and mentally. As schools are now switching to the traditional online mode after two years of online classes, students are gripped by both anxiety and excitement. This time could be more stressful for students appearing for the CBSE board exams, which are beginning from April 26. Hug a breathing cushion before going to exams to ease anxiety! Yes, you heard it right.

Interestingly, a group of UK researchers have developed a huggable, cushion-like device that mechanically simulates breathing, and they suggest it could help reduce students' pre-test anxiety. Alice Haynes of the University of Bristol, U.K., and colleagues described their new anxiety-reducing device in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on March 9, 2022.

Treatment of anxiety disorders with touch-based devices

Usually, treatments for anxiety disorders include therapy and medications, which are not only costly, but may also cause unwanted side effects. Some researchers have been highlighting the potential of touch-based devices, such as TouchPoints wearables and Paro the seal, an interactive therapeutic robot, in reducing anxiety.

Haynes and colleagues' new huggable 'breathing' cushion is the latest entry in this category. They started by building several prototype devices that simulated different sensations, such as breathing, purring, and a heartbeat. Each prototype looked like a soft, huggable cushion. Preliminary tests proved that the "breathing" cushion was most pleasant and calming. The prototype was then further developed into a larger, mechanical cushion.

In an experiment involving a group mathematics test, the research team found that students who used the breathing cushion were less anxious pre-test than those who did not. They also compared the new device to a guided meditation and found both equally effective at easing anxiety.

Based on these findings, the researchers suggested that their breathing cushion could be used to reduce anxiety for students who are anticipating exams.

Next, the researchers plan to further refine the cushion for testing in people's homes as well as investigate users' physiological response to the device, such as changes in heart rate or breathing patterns. They want to understand the particular mechanisms by which the device might ease anxiety.

Other ways to deal with anxiety, exam stress

The breathing cushion may not be available for purchase anytime soon. So, here are a few tips students can try as of now to cope with exam stress.

Practice mindfulness techniques, such as breathing exercises. This will help you to calm down and focus at the present moment.

Make sure to get 8/9 hours of sleep, eat well, drink more water, and do at least half an hour of exercise per day. Limit you caffeine intake.

Set realistic goals

Believe in yourself

If you feel like you are struggling, talk to friends, family, or your personal tutor.

If required, don't shy away from seeking professional help and support.

