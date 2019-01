It wouldn’t be wrong to say that stress is a part of EVERY perosn’s life these days. This how our brain performs under stress. It releases cortisol that results in raised heart rate: It modulates adrenaline levels and clouds our thinking. We suffer from stress-addiction and that means our brain is filled with cortisol 24*7, with all the cortisol in our brain our decision-making is compromised and we tend to make bad choices. According to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry, physical activity can reduce stress and depression. Dr Sujit Paul, Managing Director, StayHappi Pharmacy talks about other ways in which we can minimize stress and the damage caused by it and relax our mind and body.

Breathe – Breathe in, breathe out

Doctors agree that breathing is a great way to control your anxiety, stress or emotions. Sit up straight, close your eyes and then slowly inhale. Feel the breath going from your abdomen to your head. Now, once you’ve done that, you can reverse the same process through exhaling. Doing this for five minutes a day when you’re stressed can quickly help you become fresh.

Meditate – Om to your rescue

Some of the most influential celebrities and famous personalities have shared the magic of meditation. Meditation is a very simple process, that involves you taking care of your breath. Place a hand on your belly, and recite any mantra keeping your eyes closed. You can recite a simple OM. Gently recite while you’re slowly inhaling and exhaling.

Music – A harmonious way to beat stress

Studies have proven that music can soothe anyone. So crank up the tunes that appeal to you and slowly watch the stress go down. You can listen to any genre of music that calms you down. Try different singers and genres to understand what works well for you.

Laugh out Loud

Laughter has been known to relieve stress and make you happy. Make sure that you do it on a regular basis to get rid of stress.

Use candles – Lift your spirits

Essential oils or scented candles can help in reducing anxiety and stress. Scented candles come in various fragrances such as lavender, rose, chamomile and the like. They can significantly reduce stress and also give you a new sense of serenity.

Reduce caffeine intake – Time for some Green Tea

Many working professionals use coffee to get through their day. However, an increase in caffeine intake can make you jittery and increase anxiety. It’s better to cut down on caffeine and try relaxing teas such as green tea or lemon tea.

Family – Always there for you

Spending time with family can often result in a happier state of mind. Being part of a good social circle can help you through the tough times, and make you feel connected. This will significantly reduce stress and also give you a better mental balance.

Learn to say No – You’ll be glad you did

Many stress causing factors may not be under your control, but it’s important to take care of those that are. There are various reasons why in a day we’d avoid saying no. It could be because you don’t want to affect the relationship, to make someone else happy or to avoid conflict. However, no task is worth damaging your mental health. Empty your plate with futile odd jobs and learn to say no, if that task will add to your stress.

Yoga – Not as hard as it looks

Yoga has become a popular method to battle stress. There are many yoga positions that can achieve stress reduction. Yoga can have a great effect on your nervous system and stress response, drastically helping you in gaining control over your mind.