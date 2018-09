You may not have everything in life, but you will certainly have stress. We all go through stressful days and stressful situations and it is important for us to realise that you cannot completely do away with stress in life. It is something that cannot be avoided. Instead of complaining about this unavoidable mental condition, let us go through some weird but very effective ways of de-stressing.

Using green nail polish: No, you don’t have to paint your nails green. All you have to do is place a small dot of nail polish on your cell phone which acts a s a reminder for you to calm down and relax before you take a call. Not only it may make you chuckle and take a deep breath but will also give you the strength to answer the call with brimming confidence. Now, the fact that you sounded more confident will also help you beat your low mood. You may go for other vibrant colours as well apart from green.

Wearing rubber bands: You definitely have seen your peers wearing colourful rubber bands. This may not just be a fashion trend as wearing these bands can help you reduce stress. How? By operant conditioning that involves lightly snapping around your arm every time you feel stressed. Eventually you will theoretically relate feelings of stress with a pinch and you will try and avoid getting stressful to avoid the awkward feeling of pinch subconsciously.

Having a sip of orange juice: Orange juice is delicious and nutritious, isn’t it? But it has got more to do apart from giving you adequate nutrition and appeasing your taste buds. According to WebMD, vitamin C rich foods and drinks can remarkably reduce stress physiologically by curbing the stress hormone levels including cortisol.

Using chewing gums: Love chewing these sweet gums? Well, you may already have a way to de-stress. Experts say that advantages of chewing gums are endless. It just not only act as a mouth freshener and reduce snacking but it also helps in curbing anxiety and depression. It also enhances your alertness and improves your ability to multi-task.