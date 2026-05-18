Stress management tips: 6 natural ways to lower anxiety and improve mental health

Are you dealing with stress and anxiety? Try to practice these 6 easy tips to improve your mental health and control stress naturally.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 18, 2026 10:53 AM IST

Feeling stressed or anxious? Try these 6 natural methods to improve mental well-being.

Stress and anxiety can negatively affect both mental and physical health. While medications may provide temporary relief in some cases, long-term stress management often requires healthy lifestyle habits and sustainable coping strategies. Simple practices such as mindfulness, regular exercise, quality sleep, and a balanced diet can play an important role in improving emotional well-being naturally.

6 Tips To Reduce Stress And Anxiety Naturally

Here are some effective ways to reduce stress and anxiety without relying entirely on medication.

Deep Breathing and Meditation

Deep breathing and meditation are some of the best ways to lower anxiety and stress. The reason is that it slows down your heart rate and lowers cortisol levels in your body is something that is known to be a stress hormone. You can sit quietly and focus on your breathing for some seconds. Practising it daily will really help bring changes into your life, and then you might not need medication to remove stress.

Easy tips to maintain your mental health.

7 to 9 Hours of Sleep

Ensuring an adequate amount of sleep is really important, as lack of sleep can have a bad impact on your mental health, so at least try sleeping for 7 to 9 hours. If you are sleep deprived, then it can lead to an increase in anxiety and stress. It is always better that whenever you are planning to go to bed, you should avoid your screen time because even being in front of a screen for the longest time can affect you and increase anxiety. It will be really hard for you to fall asleep. So just try calming your mind before going to bed.

More Physical Activity

Getting involved in physical activity throughout the week can really help overcome anxiety. Try a combination of intensity and vigorous exercise for a duration of 150 or 75 minutes. You can try exercises in various forms, like yoga, walk, stretching, or even going for a run, even for 10 to 15 minutes, that would be helpful too. These days, we are mostly glued to our screens. We must keep track of our mental and physical health too, because screen time is also the cause of anxiety and stress as it makes your muscles tense, and you feel pain in your body, leading to headaches and anxiety.

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Easy tips to manage stress and anxiety.

Keep Anxiety Stimulants Away

Replace caffeine, nicotine and energy drinks with a drink like herbal tea or bedtime stress reliever trees. They are easily available these days, even over the counter. Try consuming Vegetables, fruits and whole grains in your diet and totally prohibit overuse of caffeine in your diet.

Connect With Someone You Trust

Do not isolate yourself, these days many people who deal with stress or anxiety avoid people and friends but this is not the right way atleast you can try considering your closest people and share your feelings with them and it is always better to share rather than keep things inside yourself that troubles you and causes anxiety. If you do not have people that you can trust then maybe try taking help of social support groups, maybe you can join club or any sport teams or volunteer in order to keep yourself busy.

Stress control strategies.

Journaling

Journalling is a good practice to let out your thoughts. If there is something troubling you and you don't want to share with others. You can simply jot it down. This is a kind of practice that will make you feel heard and will cause less anxiety in your body. Even though exercising and diet is important but inculcating such habits in your life is also important so you must start with smaller steps.

These things can definitely work out for you, but if you still feel stressed, or if you have very negative thoughts, do not hesitate to come in contact with a psychiatrist or a psychologist because it is always a good thing to take help from professionals as stress can be caused due to various reasons due to personal issues, hectic work life, so you can always approach a professional.