It is a known fact that our urban lifestyle has made stress an inevitable part of our life. In fact, stress is the main cause of low libido among many married couples with romance dwindling in a relationship. But did you know that having regular sex can help you keep your stress levels in control? Here is how sex can help lower your stress levels:

It controls your anxiety levels: There are numerous studies that suggest that sex reduces one’s blood pressure drastically and helps lower anxiety levels which can make you more focused and energised after the act.

It helps you connect better with people: One of the main reasons of stress in the modern life is poor social skills. When you can’t get along with your boss, colleagues or peers it is likely that you end up in disagreements, arguments and fights that could increase your stress levels. But if you have a budding relationship with your partner and have regular sex, you are likely to be more proactive and understanding which will improve your social quotient too. Here are 10 reasons why your sex life is so boring.

It lifts your mood: It is no secret that sex releases endorphins in the body that help control stress levels. It makes one feel happy, boosts social interaction and helps deal mundane situations with a new zeal.

It improves your relationship: One of the many things that escalate stress in one’s life is lack of sex between partners. Having regular sex can in fact keep the romance alive. Regular sex will increase blood supply in the pelvic area, increase lubrication in the vagina and increase one’s desire for it. Here are few tips to help you last longer in the bed.

It refreshes you: If you can’t make it to the gym to sweat out your stress, hit the sack and have a romantic night with your partner. This is because sex has some similar effect on you as does a session of exercise in the gym. It increases your heart rate, keeps the hormones in balance and helps to reach a state of Zen after a fun-filled session. All this collectively can help you beat the impending stress of life.

However, remember not to make sex a tool to curb stress. Sex is an intimate and passionate activity which if done in a mechanical way will cause more harm than good. It is wise to connect with your partner first in a passionate manner before physical intimacy takes over. If you are not in the mood for sex after a long tiring day, start with cuddling, kissing and some romantic talks. If you still don’t get in the mood don’t force yourself into it. Sex without the underlying urge for the same could only make the activity (and your life) more stressful.

