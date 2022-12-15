Stress Induced Belly Fat: 3 Ways To Avoid Getting A Stress Belly

Of all the negative impacts stress has on our body, increasing belly fat could be one the most dangerous consequences.

Chronic and prolonged stress can lead to the accumulation of excess fat in our abdominal region leading to increasing belly fat. This is called 'stress belly.' This term was not given by medical experts, it is merely a term used to describe how stress impacts abdominal fat in the simplest possible way. Belly fat is very difficult to loose and stress belly fat is even more stubborn. Most people who struggle to lose that fat do not realize that this fat is a consequence of stress. Only when they struggle to lose weight do they realize that it is stress belly fat. Without eliminating stress from life, it will certainly be a difficult task to lose belly fat. So, how can they lose this fat from their abdominal region?

Experts say that the problem should be addressed at its root. Stress messes up the hormones in our body and if they are not kept in control, stress belly fat will keep on increasing. So, this is what needs to be addressed.

What Causes Stress Belly?

There are two kinds of stress among which some levels are not unhealthy or harmful but chronic stress is harmful. According to experts, stress can trigger the production of excess levels of cortisol which is directly linked to abdominal obesity or belly fat. Another reason for obesity is when stress spikes up the blood sugar levels which in turn spikes up the cortisol levels leading to increase in belly fat.

Experts say, "When the body senses a threat, your adrenal glands produce cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones help slow any unnecessary body functions, which allows you to focus your energy on the threat. When the crisis is solved, your hormones return to normal levels."

Tips To Avoid Getting A Stress Belly

Here is how you can avoid the risk of developing a stress belly:

Limit Or Eliminate Stress

Eliminating stress from our life is easier said than done. Our lives have become so complicated as generation go by that stress, anxiety and pressure only ever increases rather than decreasing. But, there are ways to limit its impact on our body and there are ways we can consciously control it and not let it affect our body. The key to controlling elevated stress cortisol levels is by reducing stress and the stress hormones. We should try and find activities that help calm us down, feel relaxed. Activities like yoga, meditation, walking, exercising, journaling or singing could help. Let ourselves unwind and our stress level will go down.

Eat A Healthy Diet

If we know that we have a problem dealing with stress and we are let it control us rather than us controlling it, we should focus on other aspects that could help us not gain the stress belly fat. Following a healthy diet is one solution that can help. Healthy foods like vegetables, fruits and fiber also help reduce stress levels.

Follow A Moderate Intensity Workout Schedule

Exercise is one of the best ways to unwind and channel stress, anxiety, depression or anger. But, not that excessive exercise can also increase cortisol levels and lead to belly fat. So, make sure you time yourself while working out and do not go overboard. Exercise will release endorphins in your brain and help you relax and stay happy.