Stress-Free Mind: Increase Your Psychological Flexibility By Using These Strategies

In a stress-laden world where over 76% of Americans acknowledge the impact of stress on their well-being, there's a need to address the cycle of overthinking and worrying. Termed as perseverative cognition, this pattern tends to turn acute stress into prolonged stress, hindering effective stress management. Research from Penn State University indicates that recalling past stressful events can lead the body to re-experience the physiological impact, increasing blood pressure in real time. Venting frustrations, a common response, also contributes to the persistence of stressors, linking them to chronic stress.
Improving one's ability to stay present offers a solution to setting aside stressors temporarily. Clinical psychologist George Slavich emphasizes distinguishing between chronic stressors with a temporary impact and acute stressors with potential lifelong effects. The key is to address overthinking habits, paving the way for more frequent breaks from stress.
Implementing these strategies enhances psychological flexibility, a term coined by Dr. Steven Hayes, developer of acceptance and commitment therapy. Research indicates that psychological flexibility is vital for adapting to life's complexities. By being aware of your thoughts, open to your emotions, and persistently moving toward your values, you can cultivate a mindset that effectively navigates stress and challenges.
