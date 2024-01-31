Stress-Free Mind: Increase Your Psychological Flexibility By Using These Strategies

The mindset that effectively navigates stress and challenges.

Implementing these strategies enhances psychological flexibility. Read to know more.

In a stress-laden world where over 76% of Americans acknowledge the impact of stress on their well-being, there's a need to address the cycle of overthinking and worrying. Termed as perseverative cognition, this pattern tends to turn acute stress into prolonged stress, hindering effective stress management. Research from Penn State University indicates that recalling past stressful events can lead the body to re-experience the physiological impact, increasing blood pressure in real time. Venting frustrations, a common response, also contributes to the persistence of stressors, linking them to chronic stress.

The Role Of Present-Moment Awareness

Improving one's ability to stay present offers a solution to setting aside stressors temporarily. Clinical psychologist George Slavich emphasizes distinguishing between chronic stressors with a temporary impact and acute stressors with potential lifelong effects. The key is to address overthinking habits, paving the way for more frequent breaks from stress.

Strategies For A Stress-Free Mind

Employ the anchoring technique to ground yourself when overthinking pulls you in the wrong direction. Feel the weight of your feet on the floor, assess your thoughts and emotions, and question whether they contribute positively to the present moment. This technique, part of the Unified Protocol, can be practiced multiple times a day to bring awareness to your current state. Cognitive defusion allows you to create distance from unhelpful thoughts. Instead of letting thoughts dictate your life, treat them less literally. Recognize that thoughts are patterns of ideas, not absolute truths. Humor and singing can be effective tools to diminish the power of negative thoughts. Rather than succumbing to the allure of ruminating on worst-case scenarios to anticipate and avoid stress, embrace uncertainty. Practice accepting the present moment, including the unknown, and foster openness and curiosity. Accepting emotions and staying present in the moment helps overcome the grip of prolonged uncertainty. Replaying unfair situations in your head to justify distress is a common tendency. Instead of engaging in in-your-head conversations that prolong discomfort, practice self-validation. Acknowledge your emotions, legitimize them, and move forward. This approach, drawn from Dialectical Behavior Therapy, eases the pain by avoiding the continuous replay of hurtful scenarios.

Enhancing Psychological Flexibility

Implementing these strategies enhances psychological flexibility, a term coined by Dr. Steven Hayes, developer of acceptance and commitment therapy. Research indicates that psychological flexibility is vital for adapting to life's complexities. By being aware of your thoughts, open to your emotions, and persistently moving toward your values, you can cultivate a mindset that effectively navigates stress and challenges.

