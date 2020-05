It is obvious if you’re feeling sad, stressed, confused, scared or angry at this time of the pandemic. But don’t let stress take over your life. Your mind, body and heart are interconnected. And therefore, stress can take a toll on your mind, body and overall well-being. While the current situation may be out of your control, it’s entirely up to you to manage your stress. By incorporating a few healthy habits in your daily life, you can prevent or reduce stress significantly. Here are some tips to help avoid stress amidst covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - Stress can trigger headaches: 5 natural remedies to relieve the pain

Set boundaries

Work is the main cause of stress for most people and if you're working from home during this time, it could be more stressful. Creating a healthy work-life balance is very important to keep stress away, and you can do so by setting a few boundaries. Set a rule for yourself that you will not bring work home (for those who are working at home now, switch off work mode after office hour). When you're off the clock, do things that you enjoy or make you feel good, such as cooking, chatting with friends or watching a movie. That me-time will help give your brain a much-needed break from constantly having to think about work.

Identify triggers

In order to combat stress, it is important to first identify the possible external triggers. Once you have identified the cause – either it is your career, relationship or finances – you can start looking for ways to alleviate some of the pressure. If is related to work, you may ask for support from your boss or colleague. For financial stress, setting a monthly budget to manage your money may help. Creating a plan of action this way will help you tackle stress more effectively any it emerges.

Do some form of exercise

Whenever you feel stressed, just get up and put your body into motion. Studies have shown that exercise reduces stress hormones by releasing endorphins, the chemicals produced by the body to relieve pain. The release of these chemicals can help elevate your mood, produce feelings of optimism and help your body relax. Since the gyms are shut now, walk around your house or on the terrace, practice yoga at home or dance. Just try to move your body as much as possible during the day.

Eat stress-busting foods

What you eat can also help increase or relieve your tension. There are foods may control your blood sugar and stabilize your mood. Here are some foods that you can include in your diet to reduce stress:

Green leafy vegetables

Oatmeal

Yogurt

Salmon

Blueberries

Pistachios

Dark chocolate

Stay hydrated

Dehydration can also increase your levels of stress hormone cortisol. So, staying hydrated is one way to prevent or reduce stress. Experts recommend that you drink one millilitre of water per each calorie of food consumed. To help reach your total daily intake, replace your morning coffee or afternoon soda with a glass of water.

Catch up on some good books

Those who love reading books believe that books help keep their mind relaxed and lighten up their mood. Besides keeping stress away, books can help one keep active and gain new knowledge. This lockdown period is a perfect time to read those titles that you never had the chance to. It is the right time to read, learn and think before going back the normal busy work life.