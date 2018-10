Those nine blissful months are the most memorable months of your life, undoubtedly; while you bond with your baby-bump and curiously wait to hold your little one in your arms, it’s also important that nothing comes in the way to hinder the calm and bliss. But stress, as we all know can play a spoilsport. It’s important to steer clear of stress, especially during pregnancy. “Stress during pregnancy can increase the risk of circumstances like preterm labour, low birth weight in babies and pre-eclampsia. The more relaxed you are the better your mind and body will be conditioned and prepared for childbirth,” explains Jaypali Shetty a Mumbai based hypnobirthing practitioner, who has been helping mothers to experience the bliss of pregnancy and birthing, stress-free.

Wondering how to be stress-free? Relax, breathe deep and read on to know how you can ease stress during pregnancy. Here are few tips:

Exercise regularly: You knew this before, right. But now be more persistent with your exercise schedule but ensure your sessions are less strenuous. Avoid any sort of activity that can put strain on your abdomen. Walking, light jogging and yoga have proved to be of great help to pregnant women, health wise and to kill stress. Benefits of exercise are plentiful. “Exercise will relieve you of tension, eliminate stress and induce release of endorphins that enhances your mood. Yoga keeps your birthing muscles toned and flexible (muscles in the pelvic area) to help prepare your body for childbirth,” says Jaypali Shetty. Yoga during pregnancy is of great help to body and bump. Read: Safe exercises during the first, second and third trimester

Meditate: Meditation helps to clear your mind, correct your breathing techniques and relax. Mind has an effect on your physical self. Any negative emotions or thoughts that the mother harbours can directly affect the consciousness of the baby and hence its health. Meditation helps to sync the mental-social-spiritual wellbeing of the mother, keeps negative emotions in check and does a great deal of good to the baby too. Meditation along with exercise helps to maintain baby’s wellbeing too.

Eat right, sleep tight: If you have never followed this golden rule before, then pregnancy is the right time to do it. You would be amazed at its benefits. Leafy greens, colourful fruits and veggies, milk and yogurt and water help you take in a balanced diet good for the baby and your mood. “Nutritious food will give you the energy you need to cope with the daily stresses of life,” says Jaypali. Sleeping adequately recharges and rejuvenates your body naturally.

Massages can help: Nothing rigorous though. Light touch massages will relieve stress and muscle tension. “Massages will help reduce the level of stress hormones in your system and release natural relaxants,” explains Jaypali.

Try alternative therapy: Hypnotherapy is known to have a deep calming and soothing effect on the mind, body and soul. A session on hypnotherapy can help you unveil its wonders. In a similar manner acupressure can also help ease anxiety and help balance out emotions. If you wish to try it look for an experienced practitioner.

Go for a bath: Nothing can relieve you like a warm bath and this holds true for pregnant women as well. “Try some visualization techniques too. Imagine your stresses melting away from your mind and body as the warm water trickles down. This is the most inexpensive and affordable way to beat stress,” smiles Jaypali.

Try some music therapy: Music is an all time mood lifter. Soothing music or even garbhasanskar shlokas have a positive effect on the mind and soul of a pregnant woman. An extended music hour just before sleep or in the confines of your room can not only lighten you up but relieve the foetus of stress if any. “Practice visualization listening to music, positive thinking has a positive effect on you and your baby,” says Jaypali.

Look for a therapist: “If you are under unusual stress ask your care provider to refer you to a therapist, who can help eliminate the negative emotions and unwanted fears. Getting right and timely help during pregnancy will protect you and your baby from unnecessary risks,” says Jaypali.

Limit unsolicited advice and gossip: The world around you would want to become your pregnancy guide or mentor. That’s good if help is pouring in from all directions but the flip side is most often advice that come in are unscientific and gravely wrong. This can do you more harm than good. Try not to stress yourself. ‘Stop listening to others’ horrific pregnancy and birth stories. Remember it’s their story not yours. Tune in and focus into your own birthing instincts and be aware of what’s happening within,” advises Jaypali.