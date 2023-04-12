Stress Can Cause Digestive Problems: How To Manage Stress For Better Gut Health

Stress is a rising health concern that triggers mental and physical complications in life.

Stress can affect your digestive system. If left untreated, stress-related digestive problems can lead to several complications.

Stress is an inevitable part of life, and it affects individuals in many ways. One of the ways it affects individuals is through the digestive system. Most individuals experience digestive problems while under stress, and this can have a significant impact on their overall health and well-being.

In this article, Dr. Durai Ravi, General, Laparoscopy and Minimal Access Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Chennai, explains the link between stress and digestive problems, and how people, particularly working professionals, can manage stress for better gut health.

How StressAffects The Digestive System

Stress can arise from a variety of sources, including work, family, relationships, finances, and health problems. When under stress, the body responds by releasing stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones can affect the digestive system in the following ways:

Increased Stomach Acid Production: When stress hormones are released, they can cause an increase in stomach acid production. This can lead to heartburn, acid reflux, and other digestive problems.

Slowed Digestion: Stress hormones can also slow down the digestive process, leading to constipation, bloating, and other digestive issues.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS): Stress can trigger or worsen symptoms of IBS, a chronic condition that affects the large intestine.

You may like to read

Why One Should Not Ignore Digestive Problems

Dr. Ravi cautions that the above-listed stress-related digestive problems can further lead to several complications if left untreated. These complications may include:

Malnutrition: Digestive problems can lead to malnutrition if the body is not absorbing nutrients properly. Nutritional deficiencies may affect the body in a variety of ways which will lead to future health complications.

Chronic Digestive Disorders: Chronic digestive disorders like IBS can have a significant impact on a person's quality of life.

Mental Health Issues: Digestive problems can lead to anxiety and depression, which can further exacerbate the symptoms. These issues can be taken care of with the medical expert's guidance.

Ways To Prevent Of Stress-Related Digestive Problems

Preventing and managing stress-related digestive problems involves taking steps to reduce stress levels and promote better gut health, says Dr. Ravi while suggesting a few prevention tips: These include:

Stress Reduction Techniques: Engaging in stress-reducing activities like exercise, yoga, meditation, or deep breathing can help reduce stress levels.

Dietary Changes: Making changes to the diet can help improve gut health. This includes eating a diet high in fibre, avoiding processed foods, and limiting caffeine and alcohol.

Healthy Sleep Routine: Having a healthy sleep routine helps in increasing the hormones that eventually repair the cells and control the body's use of energy.

Seeking Professional Help: If one is experiencing stress or digestive problems, it may be helpful to seek professional help. A doctor or therapist can provide the required guidance and support.

Tips For Working Professionals To Improve Gut Health

The link between stress and digestive problems can be particularly problematic for those in the working class. Most jobs come with high levels of stress, and this can lead to chronic digestive problems. Additionally, those in the working class may not have access to healthy food options or the time to engage in stress-reducing activities like exercise or meditation.

To address these issues, employers can take steps to promote better gut health among their employees. This may include offering healthy food options in the workplace, providing access to mental health services, and encouraging employees to take breaks and engage in stress-reducing activities.

Take Away

Dr. Ravi concludes, "Stress is a rising health concern that triggers mental and physical complications in life. By taking steps to manage stress and promote better gut health, individuals can reduce the risk of complications and improve overall well-being. For those in the working class, it is especially important to prioritise gut health and seek support from employers and healthcare providers as needed."