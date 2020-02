We all face stressful situations from time to time, whether it may due to work pressure, or family tension, or relationship issues. Stress is not always bad. Good stress, called eustress, can increase your motivation, focus, energy, and performance. On the other hand, bad stress can lead to confusion, anxiety, depression, and a decrease in performance. Bad stress can also cause physical conditions, such as headaches, digestive issues, and sleep disturbances.

According to health experts, untreated chronic stress can result in high blood pressure or a weakened immune system. Don’t let stress damage your health. Here are 5 ways to relieve stress.

Help others

People who help others are less likely to die after experiencing stressful events, says a study. Also, when you divert your attention to someone else, your stress level will decrease.

Take a small nap

A short 10- to 15-minute nap can help both brain and body recharge. this means when you wake up, you will fell refreshed and have a clearer mind.

Cut your alcohol intake

You may grab a glass of wine after a long, stressful day at the office to relax. But researchers say substances such as alcohol can intensify stress and anxiety in the long run.

Drink plenty of water

Dehydration can negatively impact cognitive processes and mood, according to studies. Experts recommend at least eight 8-ounce glasses a day. You can also have herbal tea (especially green tea) which has an added antioxidant bonus.

Dip your face in cold water

Next time you feel incredibly stressed, soak your face in cold water. This will activate your parasympathetic nervous system and help slow down your heart rate, your breathing and your body will use less energy. using a cold pack may give you similar effect.

Go on a trip with friends

Several researches reveal that strong social connections help reduce stress, prevent diseases, and increases lifespan. Plus, loneliness is known as a risk factor for early death. So, plan a weekend away with your best friends when you need to de-stress. Or you can just have a good dinner with best buddies.