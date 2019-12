Meditation is a perfect way of bringing down your stress levels. Just keep 15 to 30 minutes aside every day for this. ©Shutterstock

We live in a fast-paced world. Most people have a high-stress office environment. This is not good for mental or physical health. This condition can harm you in more ways than you can imagine. It can lead to serious health issues that are easily avoidable. Therefore, it is imperative that you take time out to relax and take measures to bring down your stress levels. If you want to maintain your health and boost your overall well-being, then you must immediately start taking your stress seriously.

Stress is a serious global problem and almost everyone suffers from some degree of stress. It leads to diabetes, heart diseases and many other health complications. It can make you irritated, anxious, tense and nervous. Different people have different ways of dealing with stress. Hence, their symptoms also differ. See the symptoms of stress given below to know how stressed you were in 2019.

Symptoms

Common symptoms of stress include a feeling of agitation, frustration, anger, loneliness and depression. Sometimes you may also feel as if you don’t have any control over a situation. This condition can also make you a loner and you may avoid social gatherings.

You can easily bring down your stress levels naturally without taking the help of medications. But if the problem is very severe and you don’t get relief even after trying, you must consult a doctor. He will guide you and help you attain peace of mind.

Control it naturally

Let us see how you can bring down your stress levels naturally. Meditation is a perfect way of dealing with this condition. Just keep 15 to 30 minutes aside every day for this. Find a quiet spot and meditate. You will feel the stress flowing out of you. This will rejuvenate and energise you. There are many meditation techniques that you can try. Choose one that suits you. Cultivate a hobby. Paint, write, listen to music. Take up some sport.

Any activity that relaxes you is good for you. This is a great way of dealing with your condition. Hobbies are fun and you can involve your kids or partner in it to make it more enjoyable. Go to the gym or just take up any physical activity that increases your heart rate. Yoga is very effective in bringing down stress levels.

Do breathing exercises whenever you go through intense periods of stress. This will calm you down immediately. Even a walk around the block is good. Keep a stress journal. This will help you see what triggers off stress episodes. It could be anything from an overbearing boss to your daily commute. If you know what is triggering your condition, you will be in a better position to deal with it more effectively.